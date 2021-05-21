newsbreak-logo
Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Here's your cheat sheet ahead of final day action

By Paulette Vike
futaa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid is always the favorite when they play at home, but there are several other intriguing betting options for this game. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of some of our best betting picks for you. Over 3.5 Total Goals. Although Real Madrid is one of the...

SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Spanish press rejoice as 'nothing gives' on dramatic penultimate weekend of LaLiga... with Atletico Madrid surviving a 'HEART ATTACK' against Osasuna to send title race to the final day - but Barcelona fall short

The Spanish press are loving this tense LaLiga title race, which is going down to the wire on the final day with Atletico Madrid holding a slender advantage over Real. Luis Suarez was Diego Simeone's saviour on Sunday, firing in an 88th minute winner against Osasuna to pull-off a six-minute turnaround at the Wanda Metropolitano, having been 1-0 down as time ticked into the final 10 minutes.
Soccerasumetech.com

Zinedine Zidane denied telling Real Madrid players that he would resign as coach at the end of the current La Liga season.

Zinedine Zidane has denied already telling his players he will resign as Real Madrid coach at the end of the season. Zidane was asked again about his future after Madrid’s 1-0 victory away at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, a win that keeps them two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid heading into La Liga’s final weekend. According to Onda Cero radio and Goal online earlier on Sunday, Zidane, who has a contract until 2022, informed his squad a week ago that he was going to leave after the team’s final game next weekend.
Premier LeagueAS.com

PSG and Man Utd interested in Atlético Madrid defender Trippier

PSG are keen on making a move for Atlético Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier. The Englishman is having an impressive season at the Madrid club and that has not gone unnoticed by some of the top clubs in European football. Mauricio Pochettino wants him to sign a right-back at PSG, although it will not be easy, as Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Trippier.
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

Mohamed Salah: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip And More

Since joining Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma, Mohamed Salah has transformed into one of the world's best players by setting the Premier League alight with his performances. As well as leading the Reds to Champions League and top-flight glory, the winger's superb goal-scoring escapades have seen him win the Premier League Golden Boot in two of the last three seasons.
SoccerCBS Sports

Atletico Madrid win La Liga title with victory; Real Madrid last minute heroics against Villarreal not enough

Luis Suarez departed Barcelona last summer as he wasn't in the team's plans to win La Liga, seen as a piece past his prime by manager Ronald Koeman. On Saturday, he fired his new club, Atletico Madrid, to the league title with the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid. Los Colchoneros needed a win to secure the title, as Real Madrid also won against Villarreal. Neither victory was set in stone, as both had to come from behind in the second half to secure three points.
UEFAESPN

Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid to La Liga title in final day drama

Atletico Madrid have won La Liga for the first time since 2014 after a final-day 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid saw them clinch the title ahead of rivals Real Madrid. Valladolid had taken a half-time lead over Atletico before goals from Angel Correa and Luis Suarez turned the score around. Madrid's late turnaround to beat Villarreal 2-1 was irrelevant due to Atletico's result.
UEFAshepherdgazette.com

Atletico Madrid Win 2020-21 La Liga Title After Beating Valladolid 2-1

Atletico Madrid beat Valldolid to win 2020-21 La Liga season on Saturday.© AFP. Atletico Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the first time since 2014 on Saturday as veteran striker Luis Suarez scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Valladolid. Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1 but that was not enough to overhaul a two-point deficit. Suarez scored in the 58th minute after Angel Correa had equalised Oscar Plano’s opener for Valladolid. Real trailed at home to a 20th-minute goal by Yeremi Pino for Villarreal.
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Watch: Karim Benzema has goal disallowed for Real Madrid against Villarreal

A hard-fought title race is coming down to the final day. Real Madrid host Villarreal at Valdebebas this evening while Atletico Madrid travel to Real Valladolid. If Atletico win, nothing Madrid do will matter. If Atletico drop points, and Madrid win, La Liga could be retained by Los Blancos. It’s...
Soccerbesoccer.com

Five key matches that won Atletico Madrid La Liga

Atletico Madrid won La Liga for the second time in eight years on Sunday as a 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid crowned them Spanish champions. Here, we take a look at five matches that secured Atletico the title. Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona, November 21. Yannick Carrasco scored the winner as...
Soccerjusticenewsflash.com

Spain: Atletico Madrid crowned La Liga champions | News

Suarez won 2-1 on the final day. Despite the comeback victory, Real Madrid still finished second. Atletico Madrid was crowned La Liga for the first time since 2014. Veteran forward Luis Suarez won the championship by defeating Valladolid 2-1. Suarez scored for Atletico in the 58th minute, and Angel Correa...
SoccerThe Guardian

Atlético Madrid enter The Suárez Zone to tear up script in title drama

As Diego Simeone had predicted, it was Luis Suárez who rescued Atlético just as fate looked to inflict another cruel blow. “We’re entering into The Suárez Zone,” Diego Simeone said. Atlético Madrid’s manager knew but even he couldn’t have known it would be quite like this, another story of the absurd in a season built on them. If this was The Suárez Zone, which it was, it was The Twilight Zone too, the implausible unfolding in front of them. With 147 seconds left on the penultimate Sunday there was another twist, delirium inside the Metropolitano where they had just witnessed the Uruguayan score the goal that changed everything, and outside where they hadn’t, but went wild anyway. How could they not? This was his redemption and their resurrection.