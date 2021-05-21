newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

AirMarket and TELUS demonstrate UTM and Computer Vision Solution for Infrastructure Surveillance

uasweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirMarket Inc. of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (AirMarket) and TELUS Corp. (TELUS) did a live demonstration of the SKYLINK business solution at an operational TC Energy site. The SKYLINK Business Solution is an integrated framework including UTM, drones-optimized cellular connectivity and application back-end servers hosting environment, Computer Vision and an operational concept, that allows for the use of multiple drones to efficiently conduct infrastructure surveillance in the national airspace as illustrated in this videobelow.

uasweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utm#Telus International#Technology Development#Enterprise Solutions#Enterprise Applications#Airmarket Inc#Airmarket Rrb#Telus Corp#Skylink#Mobility#Cto#The Energy Utm Trials#Eut#Transport Canada#Nav Canada#Bvlos#Astra Utm#Dronelogbook#Clearsky Connect#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Technologyaithority.com

Relativity Trace and Proofpoint Partner to Deliver Seamless End-to-End Archive and Communication Surveillance Solution

Unique partnership and integration foster ongoing innovation for communication monitoring. Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, and Proofpoint, Inc.,, a leading security and compliance company, announced a partnership to integrate Proofpoint’s next-generation Enterprise Archiving and Compliance with Relativity’s AI-powered communication surveillance platform Relativity Trace. The Relativity Trace and Proofpoint partnership helps ensure customers can manage surveillance data within one single source of truth with a secure, best-in-class archiving and compliance platform. Following the integration, Relativity Trace will consume data directly from the cloud-based Proofpoint Enterprise Archive solution, allowing all compliance information for the population under surveillance to reside in one place.
Stockspulse2.com

TELUS Corporation (TU) Stock: Over 13% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) increased by over 13% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) increased by over 13% pre-market. Investors appear to be responding to a report by The Globe and Mail about Telus seeking permission to appeal certain aspects of a recent wireless ruling and arguing that Canada’s telecommunications regulator overstepped its powers in one area and failed to exercise authority in another.
Electronicsgeospatialworld.net

Velodyne Lidar launches breakthrough Intelligent Infrastructure Solution

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has launched its Intelligent Infrastructure Solution designed to solve some of the most challenging and pervasive infrastructure problems. This new solution combines Velodyne’s award-winning lidar sensors and Bluecity’s powerful artificial intelligence (AI) software to monitor traffic networks and public spaces. It generates real-time data analytics and predictions, helping to improve traffic and crowd flow efficiency, advance sustainability and protect vulnerable road users.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cloud IT Infrastructure Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Foxconn Technology, NetApp, Inspur, Quanta Computer

Cloud IT Infrastructure Market Research Study – The exploration report comprised with market data derived from primary as well as secondary research techniques. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the latest scenario considered to be market forces. The aim is to get premium insights, quality data figures and information in relation to aspects such as market scope, market size, share, and segments including Types of Products and Services, Application / end use industry, SWOT Analysis and by various emerging by geographies. Some of the profiled players in standard version of this study are IBM, HPE, Cisco Systems, Dell EMC, Lenovo, NetApp, Inspur, EMC Corporation, Intel Corporation, AT&T, Quanta Computer, Foxconn Technology, NTT, Microsoft & Huawei.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

Western Digital Expands Smart Video Surveillance Solutions for Growing AI-Enabled Workloads from Endpoint to Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- Empowering the world’s essential data infrastructure , Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced the expansion of the WD Purple family with the WD Purple™ Pro product line for a new generation of advanced AI-enabled recorders and back-end servers. This press release features multimedia....
Stamford Advocate

Panzura CloudFS Recognized as Cloud Infrastructure Solution of the Year for 2021 by the Tech Ascension Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) May 10, 2021. Panzura announced that CloudFS has been recognized as the Cloud Infrastructure Solution of the Year for 2021 by the Tech Ascension Awards. The world’s fastest global file system, Panzura CloudFS lets users work collaboratively with petabytes of data no matter where they are located. The cloud-native solution is used by enterprise companies to speed up access and simplify management of disparate, geographically siloed unstructured data, while reducing endemic infrastructure costs, across any cloud or on-premises IT configuration.
MarketsSentinel

Infrastructure Solution Integration Service Market Changing Strategies to Remain Competitive |OracleCorporation, MicrosoftCorporation, IBMCorporation, SAPSE

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Infrastructure Solution Integration Service market in its latest report titled, “Infrastructure Solution Integration Service Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Data Center Infrastructure Solutions (DCIS) Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Schneider, Euro-Diesel, FG Wilson, Himoinsa

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Data Center Infrastructure Solutions (DCIS) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Data Center Infrastructure Solutions (DCIS) Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are 3M, ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Euro-Diesel, FG Wilson, Himoinsa, MTU, Pentair, Piller, Pramac, Riello, Rittal Liquid Cooling, Schneider, SDMO, Socomec, Stulz & Vertiv.
Agriculturemobilesyrup.com

Telus investing $8 million in Minganie and on the North Shore in Quebec

Telus is investing $8 million in Minganie and in the North Shore region in Quebec to expand its PureFibre and 5G networks. The Vancouver-based national carrier will deploy its 5G technology to more than 10 additional communities in the Lower North Shore and in the Manicouagan, Minganie and Sept-Rivières RCMs, in addition to Baie-Comeau and Sept-Îles.
Businessmobilesyrup.com

Telus investing $9 billion in Quebec through 2024

Telus has announced that it’s investing $9 billion across Quebec over the next three years to expand its 5G and PureFibre networks. The Vancouver-based carrier says it will launch its 5G network in 157 more communities across the province by the end of 2021. It also plans to connect hundreds...
Agriculturemobilesyrup.com

Telus investing $16 million in Mitis and Lower St. Lawrence in Quebec

Telus is investing $16 million to accelerate the deployment of its PureFibre and 5G networks in Mitis and Lower St. Lawrence in Quebec. The Vancouver-based national carrier is expanding its 5G network to six additional Lower St. Lawrence communities this year, including the Mitis and Matapédia RCMs, in addition to the municipalities of Rimouski and Matane.
Businesssuasnews.com

Aerodyne, ARV and Digital Creation Team Up in ‘AeroSky’ Drone Solutions Joint Venture for Infrastructure Inspection in Thailand

Aerodyne Group, a top-tier global drone services company headquartered in Malaysia, AI and Robotics Ventures Company Limited (ARV), a subsidiary of PTTEP, and Digital Creation Co., Ltd. (DC) announced the launch of a joint venture company ‘AeroSky (Thailand) Company Limited’ which will provide state-of-the-art drone-based enterprise solutions across the Thai market.
Economyrrmediagroup.com

Iridium Invests in GNSS Accuracy Solution Provider

Iridium Communications made a strategic investment in DDK Positioning, an Aberdeen, Scotland,-based provider of enhanced global navigation satellite system (GNSS) accuracy solutions. DDK uses the Iridium network to provide global precision positioning services that can augment GNSS constellations, including GPS and Galileo, to significantly enhance their accuracy for critical industrial...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Converged Infrastructure Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Hitachi Vantara, Dell, VMware, Pivot3, Huawei, Microsoft

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Converged Infrastructure Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Converged Infrastructure market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Converged Infrastructure Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Technologympdigest.com

Rohde & Schwarz and HEAD Acoustics Demonstrate Test Solution for 5G Voice Over NR (VoNR) Voice Service

Together with HEAD acoustics, Rohde & Schwarz has successfully verified voice services over 5G NR (VoNR). The test solution employs the latest generation of the R&S CMX500 wideband radio communication tester, combined with the labCORE hardware platform from HEAD acoustics and their ACQUA measurement and analysis software. This setup allows simulation of a voice connection in both 5G (VoNR) and 4G (VoLTE) networks. This enables manufacturers of 5G capable telecommunications devices to test the voice quality of their devices at an early stage before market introduction. The solution was presented at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai in February 2021 for the first time.
SoftwareCSO

Essential Guidance on DCIM for Edge Computing Infrastructure

The lack of staff or “lights out” nature of many local IT and mobile edge computing (MEC) sites makes operations & maintenance a challenge. This struggle worsens as the number of sites increase. How do you maintain IT resiliency in a cost-effective way under these conditions? It is not practical to staff each location with trained personnel. The answer lies, in large part, on data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software. In this paper we describe essential DCIM functions for small, unmanned edge computing sites and attributes of next-generation DCIM solutions best optimized for that type of environment. We also provide practical advice on how to get started with DCIM to better ensure its value is realized.
Technologyarxiv.org

Physical Layer Security for UAV Communications in 5G and Beyond Networks

Due to its high mobility and flexible deployment, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is drawing unprecedented interest in both military and civil applications to enable agile wireless communications and provide ubiquitous connectivity. Mainly operating in an open environment, UAV communications can benefit from dominant line-of-sight links; however, it on the other hand renders the UAVs more vulnerable to malicious eavesdropping or jamming attacks. Recently, physical layer security (PLS), which exploits the inherent randomness of the wireless channels for secure communications, has been introduced to UAV systems as an important complement to the conventional cryptography-based approaches. In this paper, a comprehensive survey on the current achievements of the UAV-aided wireless communications is conducted from the PLS perspective. We first introduce the basic concepts of UAV communications including the typical static/mobile deployment scenarios, the unique characteristics of air-to-ground channels, as well as various roles that a UAV may act when PLS is concerned. Then, we introduce the widely used secrecy performance metrics and start by reviewing the secrecy performance analysis and enhancing techniques for statically deployed UAV systems, and extend the discussion to a more general scenario where the UAVs' mobility is further exploited. For both cases, respectively, we summarize the commonly adopted methodologies in the corresponding analysis and design, then describe important works in the literature in detail. Finally, potential research directions and challenges are discussed to provide an outlook for future works in the area of UAV-PLS in 5G and beyond networks.
ElectronicsEmbedded.com

Qualcomm launches 5G modem optimized for industrial IoT

Qualcomm hopes to make fully reconfigurable flexible wireless factories possible with the launch of a new 5G modem chip optimized for industrial IoT. Qualcomm Technologies said it hopes to make fully reconfigurable flexible wireless factories possible with the launch of a new 5G modem chip optimized for industrial internet of things (IoT).