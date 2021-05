The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department says that the Splash Pad in Spring Lake Park will open on June 1. The Splash Pad will stay open daily from 9 AM until 7 PM daily until the end of Summer. The Splash Pad has 6 additional shade ports and picnic tables that have been added. And a brand new non-slip surface. The reason for the delay in opening is that they are awaiting some parts for the splash pad and wanted to make sure it would be able to stay open with no interruptions.