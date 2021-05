For me, the ideal recipe is easy to make, requires few ingredients, and can be made ahead, all while still being delicious enough for family and friends to ask for the recipe. This isn't necessarily an easy list to check off, but there are plenty of recipes that meet my requirements. For example, Basic Deviled Eggs are my contribution to every family potluck because they need just four ingredients and can be prepped a day in advance. Plus, they're a crowd pleaser with a few always disappearing off the egg plate before we've even sat down at the table.