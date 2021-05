Intelsius are proud to be leading AiResponse, a consortium that aims to showcase the advantages of using drone technology to support current U.K. healthcare professionals and processes. Working closely with the NHS as part of a wider consortium of academic, tech, and local government partners (full list detailed on our dedicated AiResponse dedicated webpage), we will be developing, testing, and implementing this novel solution to address the challenges facing the NHS when delivering test samples and medical supplies and will strive to develop faster, safer, and more economically viable transport solutions.