UEFA

MATCHDAY: Spanish league title to be decided

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Saturday:. AtlÃ©tico Madrid and Real Madrid enter the last round of the Spanish league with the title up for grabs between the crosstown rivals. AtlÃ©tico can win its first league title in seven years with a victory at Valladolid. Madrid needs AtlÃ©tico to stumble for it to retain its crown with a victory over Villarreal. AtlÃ©tico leads Madrid by two points, while Madrid holds the tiebreaker if they finish level on points. Lionel Messi has been given permission to skip Barcelona's last game at already relegated Eibar. Coach Ronald Koeman's future is in doubt after his team's poor finish to the campaign. Messi has yet to reveal his plans for when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

