How mortgage servicers can prepare for a crackdown from the CFPB

As you and your spouse get older, you may begin to have anxieties about being able to afford retirement. One strategy for having a happier and more comfortable retirement is a reverse mortgage. In brief, a reverse mortgage allows you access to your house’s equity without being forced to sell your home or move elsewhere. There are advantages and disadvantages to a reverse mortgage, however, and even if you decide that a reverse mortgage is right for your situation you will still need to find the right lender for you. Here is your guide to reverse mortgages, their advantages and disadvantages, and the process for finding the right reverse mortgage lender for you.