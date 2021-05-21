newsbreak-logo
How mortgage servicers can prepare for a crackdown from the CFPB

By Jon Langlois, David McGee and Sasha Leonhardt
nationalmortgagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is drawing a line in the sand for the mortgage servicing industry with new guidance and proposed revisions to its mortgage servicing rules. The CFPB expects that the impending expiration of federal foreclosure and forbearance protections for mortgagees will increase the risk of borrower harm and produce a wave of foreclosures. In a spate of activity from March to early May, the Bureau ended any hopes of leniency for mortgage servicers, as the industry continues to grapple with the complex patchwork of federal, state, and investor rules and guidance for working with affected borrowers. The overarching message from the CFPB is clear: for mortgage servicers, noncompliance is not an option.

