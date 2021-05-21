newsbreak-logo
Smith County, TX

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings May 20-21

By Alex Dominguez
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers charged Uriel Martinez Giron, 54, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and public intoxication. Giron was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $5,500. DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. Troopers charged Victor Manuel Luna, 51, of Tyler, with prostitution. Luna was in...

tylerpaper.com
