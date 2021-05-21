Cache County Sheriff’s Office showcases new knit beanie project by inmates, jail staff

Inmates in a select group at the Cache County Jail are spending their free time crafting beanies to be donated to charitable services in the area. Lt. Roy Hall, the jail commander for the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, said the beanies are currently being donated to the Little Lambs Foundation for Kids, and others will soon go to CAPSA. Currently, about half a dozen inmates are involved in the project, producing an average of two beanies a day.