A judge in Georgia has approved a recount in Fulton County as part of a concerted effort by supporters of Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Brian Amero, a judge serving on Henry County Superior Court allowed the recount to go ahead on Friday.Around 147,000 votes will be recounted, a move initiated by a group of activists who will be paying for the audit to go ahead, and more information about it come imminently, Judge Amero said.Fulton County Commissioner Chairman Rob Potts condemned the move, calling it “outrageous”and claimed it did nothing but support the lie peddled...