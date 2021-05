A supplemental levy for the Post Falls School District is leading in early returns after Kootenai County special election results were updated at 9:57 p.m. on Tuesday. The school district is giving the levy another try after it failed by 33 votes during an election on March 9, 2021. Residents are being asked to cast ballots for a two-year replacement levy in the same amount as the first — $4.955 million per year that will fund $9.91 million in two years.