Kick off the summer with a free concert on the lot behind the Hayden Liberty Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday between 6:00PM - 8:00PM. The Nace Brothers will be providing the music for the evening. Beer, wine and spirits will be available for purchase and the Pupuseria Jireh Food Truck will also be there. Additionally the Hayden Liberty Center for the Performing Arts will be holding a 50/50 Raffle.