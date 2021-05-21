newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars special teams coach Schneider stepping away again

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is stepping away from the NFL for the second time in eight months. The Jaguars declined to say why Schneider was leaving the team for personal reasons, but they will fully support him and his family during this time.

wtop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Brian Schneider
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Special Teams#Ap Nfl#Https Apnews Com Nfl#Associated Press#New Jaguars#Jacksonville#Assistant Larry Izzo#Seattle#Fla#Time#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Reports: Jaguars ST coordinator Brian Schneider takes indefinite leave

Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is taking an indefinite leave for personal reasons, according to multiple reports on Friday. Schneider also took leave from the Seattle Seahawks last September due to personal reasons. It wasn't immediately known if this leave is for similar seasons. Schneider was hired by...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Jaguars assistant Brian Schneider taking leave for personal reasons

New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer will be without one of his assistants for an unannounced amount of time. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports Jacksonville special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is taking a leave from coaching for undisclosed personal reasons. Rapoport adds the Jaguars "will fully support Schneider and his family during this time."
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

4-Star RB Nicholas Singleton talks upcoming OV to Alabama, Nick Saban

4-Star RB Nicholas Singleton talks upcoming OV to Alabama, Nick Saban https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/05/08/4-star-rb-nicholas-singleton-talks-upcoming-ov-to-alabama-nick-saban/">. Nicholas Singleton has locked in plans to officially visit Alabama this summer and is looking forward to getting to Tuscaloosa. Nick Saban extended an offer to Singleton in March. He has since built a relationship with the Alabama...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why didn’t the Jaguars just bring Tim Tebow on as an assistant coach?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed Tim Tebow to play tight end, but why couldn’t he have just been brought on as an assistant coach?. Late last month, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jacksonville Jaguars were looking at Tim Tebow as a tight end. On Monday, it became a reality as the two sides agreed to a one-year deal.
Hillsboro, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Duff steps down as Hillsboro's football coach

May 17—Aaron Duff resigned as the Hillsboro High School football coach this past week due to health reasons. Duff led the Hiltoppers for 13 seasons and compiled a 46-72 record during that span. He was previously the head coach at Greenville for seven years with a 53-21 record. He made six straight playoff appearances at Greenville and reached the playoffs four additional times at Hillsboro.
NFL247Sports

Josh Allen on Urban Meyer coaching Jaguars: 'Everything that we needed'

Urban Meyer took a chance after being out of coaching. This offseason, Meyer left the television studio for the NFL for the first time in his career to take over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, some intriguing pieces on both sides of the ball...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Jaguars Make Decision on Tim Tebow's Possible NFL Return With the Team

Tim Tebow will reportedly be making his NFL return with his college coach in his hometown. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to sign Tebow as a tight end to a one-year deal. The move reunites Tebow, a former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and two-time national champion, with his former University of Florida head coach Urban Meyer, who took over the same position with the Jaguars this past offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Longtime Minnesota Vikings Coach Has Passed Away

Through 24 seasons with the Vikings franchise (1968-91), Burns became a fan favorite across the league for his fiery personality and famous post-game press conferences. His Minnesota tenure started with 18 straight seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator before he was promoted to the head coaching job in 1986. In...
Binghamton, NYBinghampton University Pipe Dream

Michelle Johnston steps down as softball head coach

The winningest coach in the Binghamton softball team’s history has stepped down. Michelle Johnston announced on Tuesday that she would depart after 12 years as Binghamton’s head coach. “[Johnston] has done an incredible job during her time as our head softball coach,” said Binghamton director of athletics Patrick Elliott in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaguars named one of most improved teams of 2021 NFL offseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars have spent the offseason making changes to their coaching staff, their front office, and their roster. They needed to after losing 15 consecutive games last year, and others are acknowledging the massive turnaround they’ve undergone. Michelle Bruton of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the most improved NFL...
NFL101 WIXX

Former Packers coach Burns passes away

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Jerry Burns, head football coach at the University of Iowa from 1961-65, has passed. He was 94. Services are pending. Burns, a native of Detroit, served as an Iowa assistant football coach under Forest Evashevski from 1954-60. He served as Iowa’s head football coach from 1961-65. As a member of the Hawkeye coaching staff Burns was a part of three Big Ten Conference championship teams and two Rose Bowl victories.
NFLStampede Blue

A Look @ Our Special Teams Roster!

This synopsis will be very short due to the nature of the positions group, but I would give our Special Teams a B+. I feel almost all of the positions are near the top with other NFL Teams. Sanchez is a very good punter. Rhodes is solid and Odum was named All-Pro this year. We have dynamic play makers in Rodgers at KR and Hines at PR. Rodgers has a 101 yard return TD and we all remember what Hines did the year previous. The only reason we did not get an A is Blankenship. He was by no means a bad kicker, but following the GOAT of all kickers is rough. He was a rookie who finished 15th in FG percentage. So he is about average. I think he can grow in year 2, but he is like Vinatieri in that he can't kick the really long FG's. We could bring in some kickers to tryout just in case, but we are set at special teams.
FootballSentinel & Enterprise

Tucker steps down as football coach at Nashoba Regional

This fall, for the first time in what seems like forever, a person with a different surname other than Tucker will be on the sidelines of the Nashoba Regional football team as the program’s official head coach. Lunenburg native Jamie Tucker, who took over for his father, the late, great...
Ascension Parish, LAGonzales Weekly Citizen

Gutierrez steps down as Lady Lions’ head coach

This past season, George Gutierrez led Ascension Christian to its most successful softball season in its program’s history. Now, just a week removed from the Lady Lions making a run to Sulphur for the Softball State Tournament, Gutierrez is walking away from the team that he helped turn into a Division-IV championship contender.