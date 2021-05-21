newsbreak-logo
‘Miracle Workers’ Season 3 Trailer: The TBS Comedy Anthology Series Heads to The Oregon Trail

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Miracle Workers began on TBS, it followed two factory workers in Heaven tasked with handling humanity’s prayers after God has checked out. But that was only the first season of a series that was planned as an anthology comedy series where each season focused on an entirely new story with the same cast playing totally different characters. Now the third season is on the way, and the first trailer reveals Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanthan, Karan Soni, Steve Buscemi, and Jon Bass, taking to the Oregon Trail in the year 1844.

