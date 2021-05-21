newsbreak-logo
Why Beaustar Influencer Angpu Found her Perfect Hot Weather Moisturizer in LaStella Aqua Quenching Gel, K-Beauty's Premier Dermaceutical for Dry, Sensitive Skin

 3 days ago

The Beaustar influencers in South Korea are the gold standard for skin care reviews in South Korea. Recently, Angpu, a Beaustar blogger with over 12,000 fans, reviewed LaStella Aqua Quenching Gel, a popular K-Beauty dermaceutical brand in Asia that has sold in Hong Kong’s most exclusive boutique chain and in recent years has become available online. LaStella is K-Beauty’s leading brand dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, affordable age-fighting clinic-level skincare with a focus on dry, sensitive and combination skin types.

