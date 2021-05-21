newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Oprah delves into childhood rape by teen cousin on AppleTV+

By Alex Heigl
Posted by 
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOprah Winfrey opened up about her experience being raped as a child by an older relative on the inaugural episode of the new AppleTV+ series, “The Me You Can’t See.”. Winfrey, 67, broke down in tears as she recounted the trauma, saying, “At nine and 10 and 11 and 12 years old, I was raped by my 19-year-old cousin. I didn’t know what rape was. I certainly wasn’t aware of the word. I had no idea what sex was, I had no idea where babies came from, I didn’t even know what was happening to me.”

pagesix.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Page Six

Page Six

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appletv#Teen#Child Rape#Childhood Sexual Abuse#Childhood Abuse#The New York Times#Men#Survivors#Babies#People#Whippings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s Mental Health Docuseries Sets Premiere Date on Apple TV+. Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s mental health docuseries The Me You Can’t See is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on May 21. The show will debut two months after Winfrey’s bombshell CBS…. Oprah Winfrey to...
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Oprah Winfrey Defends Meghan Markle & Prince Harry After People Criticize The Couple For Talking About Their Personal Life, Says 'Privacy Doesn't Mean Silence'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry always have Oprah Winfrey in their corner! The couple — who have given several interviews over the past few months — has been criticized for wanting privacy, yet they still talk about their personal life on numerous occasions, but the talk show host defended her pals' decision.
Sex Crimesmadison

Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a 'total psychotic break'

Lady Gaga says she got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer early in her career, a trauma that triggered a "total psychotic break." The singer-songwriter opened up about the ordeal on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's Apple TV+ show "The Me You Can't See," which focuses on mental health.
Celebritieskentlive.news

Harry appears on breakfast TV to promote new series with Oprah

Prince Harry has appeared on breakfast Tv to promote his new TV series with Oprah Winfrey. The Duke of Sussex said “we should all be talking about things we never talked about before” in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. In an interview alongside Oprah Winfrey on US TV show...
Sex Crimesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Lady Gaga says she was 'psychotic' after being raped and left pregnant at 19

Pop superstar Lady Gaga has spoken out about the lasting pain and trauma of being sexually assaulted as a teenager, revealing she suffered a "total psychotic break" years after being left pregnant by her alleged rapist. The Grammy award-winning singer -- real name Stefani Germanotta -- recalled her harrowing experience...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Meghan makes cameo appearance in trailer for Harry and Oprah’s mental health series wearing slogan t-shirt

Meghan Markle has made a brief appearance in the trailer for Prince Harry’s new mental health documentary series, The Me You Can’t See.In the short video, released on Monday, a smiling Meghan appears next to Harry wearing a t-shirt bearing the words “raising the future”.The couple appear to be at their home in Santa Barbara, California, where they have appeared on a number of video calls during the pandemic.The duchess is later seen dressed in a blue denim shirt, smiling as she holds Archie, the couple’s two-year-old son.Meghan is currently pregnant with their second child, a baby girl who is due this summer. The...
Sex CrimesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Lady Gaga Recalled the Trauma She Endured After Her Rapist “Dropped Me Off Pregnant”

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Christopher Luu. During her appearance on Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ documentary series, The Me You Can't See, Lady Gaga reflected on her struggles with mental health and self-harm. Gaga also revealed that some point following her rape — which she previously revealed happened repeatedly at age 19 — she was pregnant. Even now, she recalls, she continues to struggle with mental health and is still triggered by things that remind her of what she went through.
CelebritiesYardbarker

Lady Gaga tearfully recounts a producer raping her at 19 and the PTSD aftermath

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV Plus documentary mental health miniseries The Me You Can't See has arrived, and the revelations are abundant. The first episode begins with Harry and Oprah sitting down and unpacking all the ways in which the last year has exacerbated the mental health crisis for everyone before Harry admits he began therapy four years ago.
Sex CrimesBillboard

Lady Gaga Describes Being 'Sick For Weeks and Weeks' After Producer Raped Her

In an emotional interview for Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new Apple+ series The Me You Can't See, Lady Gaga opened up about the devastating effect of being raped by a producer when she was 19. "They didn't stop asking me, and then I just froze, and I just – I don't even remember," Gaga said on the program while crying as she remembered the producer -- who she did not want to name -- threatening to set fire to her music if she didn't take her clothes off.
Sex CrimesPosted by
AFP

Lady Gaga opens up about rape, pregnancy at age 19

US singer Lady Gaga said in a documentary out Friday that she was raped by a music producer and became pregnant at age 19, an ordeal that eventually caused her to have a "total psychotic break." The New York artist had previously revealed that she was raped by an industry producer when she was starting out in the business. She said this caused post-traumatic stress disorder that she still deals with, even if she says it is now under control. "I was 19 years old and I was working in the business and a producer said to me: 'Take your clothes off,'" she said in the documentary "The Me You Can't See," which was co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry for the Apple TV+ platform. "I said no. And I left," Gaga recounts.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Gayle King Is Going to Be a Grandmother

Gayle King's daughter, Kirby Bumpus, is expecting her first child! King announced the exciting news on Wednesday. Bumpus married her husband, Virgil Miller, at Oprah Winfrey's home in Santa Barbara, California, in December after getting engaged in February 2019. On CBS This Morning, King revealed that her first grandchild is due in September.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.