Oprah delves into childhood rape by teen cousin on AppleTV+
Oprah Winfrey opened up about her experience being raped as a child by an older relative on the inaugural episode of the new AppleTV+ series, “The Me You Can’t See.”. Winfrey, 67, broke down in tears as she recounted the trauma, saying, “At nine and 10 and 11 and 12 years old, I was raped by my 19-year-old cousin. I didn’t know what rape was. I certainly wasn’t aware of the word. I had no idea what sex was, I had no idea where babies came from, I didn’t even know what was happening to me.”pagesix.com