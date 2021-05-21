newsbreak-logo
Milford, CT

20 Towns: Annual Milford festival celebrates oyster history

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Milford is home to the longest stretch of coastline in Connecticut. While its motto is ‘a small city with a big heart,’ Milford is known for a big celebration every summer, highlighting all things oysters. If you ask folks in Milford what they love about their...

Milford, CT
Connecticut State
