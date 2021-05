How the US state Idaho got its name is still a mystery. Regardless of how that name came to be, you most likely know it as the “Gem State.” Why the “Gem State?” This is perhaps the most fitting name for Idaho since the state produces over 240 different forms of minerals. Included in that list are semi-precious gems like aquamarine, cerrusite, vivianite, pyromorphite. Within the Idaho mountains are gold veins, zinc, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits.