The Fond du Lac County Board has officially terminated the county’s declaration of a public health emergency. Fond du Lac County executive Al Buechel declared in the emergency March 13, 2020. The county board approved a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting terminating the declaration and reinstating the rules of the County board that had been suspended when the emergency was declared. Buechel says he’s pleased to be at this point. “They estimate we are getting close to 70 percent of our over 65 age crowd vaccinated so I’m proud of how many people have stepped forward and gotten the vaccine,” Buechel told WFDL news. “They’ve been very positive in this county. While there is always those who are very concerned it’s getting close to 40,000 people vaccinated.” Fond du Lac County has a population of 104,000.