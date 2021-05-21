Dinner hosted by Marcus Samuelsson at Red Rooster Overtown, Part of the American Airlines Dinner Series
Miami, FL – May 20, 2021 – SOBEWFF® teamed up once more with James Beard Award-winning chef, TV personality, cookbook author, and last year’s Tribute Dinner honoree Marcus Samuelsson! The culinary community’s beloved Samuelsson brought his flagship restaurant, Red Rooster, from the streets of Harlem, NY over to the heart of Overtown, in celebration of the roots of American cuisine and the diverse culinary traditions of the neighborhood. Guests kicked off dinner by checking out Samuelsson’s newly opened space and browsing the artwork created by local artists, before preparing for an all-American comfort dinner rooted in Southern and Caribbean cuisine. Festival guests sipped on rosés from the Château d’Esclans portfolio, while enjoying live music and savoring Samuelsson’s culinary creations that honor the spirit and vivacity of Harlem and Overtown’s food, culture and people!worldredeye.com