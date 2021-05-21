newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Dinner hosted by Marcus Samuelsson at Red Rooster Overtown, Part of the American Airlines Dinner Series

By Richard Alvarez
worldredeye.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami, FL – May 20, 2021 – SOBEWFF® teamed up once more with James Beard Award-winning chef, TV personality, cookbook author, and last year’s Tribute Dinner honoree Marcus Samuelsson! The culinary community’s beloved Samuelsson brought his flagship restaurant, Red Rooster, from the streets of Harlem, NY over to the heart of Overtown, in celebration of the roots of American cuisine and the diverse culinary traditions of the neighborhood. Guests kicked off dinner by checking out Samuelsson’s newly opened space and browsing the artwork created by local artists, before preparing for an all-American comfort dinner rooted in Southern and Caribbean cuisine. Festival guests sipped on rosés from the Château d’Esclans portfolio, while enjoying live music and savoring Samuelsson’s culinary creations that honor the spirit and vivacity of Harlem and Overtown’s food, culture and people!

worldredeye.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Samuelsson
Person
James Beard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Cuisine#Harlem#Food Drink#Roots Music#Live Music#Cookbook Author#Caribbean#Sobewff#Southern#Dinner#Festival Guests#Chef#Artwork#Space#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Miami Beach, FLlmgfl.com

Get Ready for SOBEWFF

The four-day South Beach Wine & Food Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday, with events throughout the Miami Beach area. Visit sobewff.org for the complete schedule and ticket information. Thursday, May 20. Italian Bites on the Beach: Giada De Laurentiis plays host at this beachside affair presented by...
Miami, FLMiami Herald

This top Miami chef is bringing his mainland pizzeria to South Beach

One of Miami’s best pizza shops is taking its talents to South Beach. Harry’s Pizzeria, where James Beard award-winner Michael Schwartz branched out from fine dining to finely topped artisanal pies, will open its third location in July, this one on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road, according to a press release.
Miami, FLPosted by
Time Out Miami

This James Beard Award-winning chef is bringing his famous pizza to South Beach

Michael Schwartz is leaving the mainland—sort of. The James Beard Award-winning chef behind such greats as Michael's Genuine and Amara at Paraiso is bringing his beloved pizza restaurant, Harry’s Pizzeria, to South Beach this summer. Years in the making, the 2,500-square-foot eatery will be the largest location for the small local chain with additional outposts in the Miami Design District and Coconut Grove.
Miami, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

The Center invites the community to close out National Pride Month with an intimate evening celebrating local LGBTQ+ music and dance

Saturday, June 26, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Lynn Wolfson Stage inside the Ziff Ballet Opera House. The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) is pleased to announce the return of CommuniTea Dance, its annual LGBTQ+ Pride Month celebration, on Saturday, June 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For its fourth installment, CommuniTea Dance will be presented as a reimagined in-person event directly on the Center’s Ziff Ballet Opera House stage.
Miami, FLclick orlando

Burger King bringing back crown-shaped nuggets

A fan favorite is making a comeback at Burger King. After being pulled from the fast-food chain a decade ago, crown-shaped nuggets will return to locations around South Florida. [TRENDING: Search ongoing for missing Fla. girl | Meet the new Miss Universe | Tiger spotted on front lawn finally located]
Miami, FLcalleochonews.com

4 of the Best Japanese Restaurants in Miami

Miami offers an array of stellar Japanese restaurants that’ll bring Tokyo to you. When it comes to Japanese restaurants and food, the first thing that pops into most people’s heads is sushi. However, there’s plenty of frying, grilling, steaming, and simmering going on in Japanese kitchens as well! Think soy-marinated fish fillets, udon, ramen, yakitori, and sukiyaki, teriyaki— the list of distinctive, mouthwatering dishes from the “Land of the Rising Sun” can go on and on! Now, if you love Japanese cuisine, you don’t have to dream about a trip to Tokyo. The following are some of our favorite ones—enjoy!
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Fame Tattoos Now Offering Complimentary Tattoo Design Consultations

One of the nation’s leading tattoo shops is now offering no-cost consultations. HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Representatives with Miami-based Fame Tattoos announced today that it is now offering free in-person tattoo design consultations. “We're very excited to offer a free one-hour, in-person tattoo design consultations...