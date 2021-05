The City Council will be holding their next regular meeting on Monday, May 10, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Agendas for all meetings can be found online HERE. The meeting will be held in accordance with the most recent Wyandotte County Public Health Orders, which currently require masks indoors and recommend social distancing when possible. As such, in-person capacity is limited. Meetings are available to participate in live and online by anyone who is interested. Instructions to remotely participate in the meeting is as follows: