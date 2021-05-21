newsbreak-logo
Traverse City, MI

Restaurants and Bars Ready for 100% Capacity – But Need Workers

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
 3 days ago

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced this week that by July 1st there will be no limits on indoor capacity. That’s great news for restaurants and bars which have dealt with extra restrictions for over a year.

You may remember that exactly one year ago – bars and restaurants were dark.

Then came 12:01 on Friday, May 22, of 2020. Bars and restaurants that had been shuttered for two months turned the lights back on and celebrated opening at 50% capacity. Now they’re getting ready for 100% capacity – and a very busy summer.

Fletcher Gross is a McGee’s No. 72 Part-Owner and Chef. He says, “Here we are getting ready to ‘have a restaurant.’ Some sort of normalcy to it.” Getting back to normal brings excitement and nervous anticipation. “It’s kind of exciting. You know, almost hard to believe since it’s been so long at this point. But we’re anxious and ready to go.”

On Traverse City’s west side, Flap Jack Shack District Manager Jennie Block says, “We are in for a big week and big summer. We are looking forward to the restrictions being taken down. We’re happy about that, we’re excited, and we’re excited to get back into, hopefully a normal summer in Traverse City.”

“Right now the outlook is great. Looking like we’re moving forward and that’s a positive thing… the outdoor restrictions, the curfews, it’s all looking positive for all of the restaurants and bars in the area,” Block says.

For the past year limited capacity has meant limited staff. Getting back to full capacity means they need to hire. Gross says, “It’s super exciting to look forward to. I think it’s actually going to take a second to actually to set in for everybody. We’re accustomed to only needing so many servers or so many cooks, or so many hostesses.”

Restaurants say the wages are better than ever, and there’s extra incentive to work this summer. They’re hoping some of the college kids coming home can help fill the demand for those jobs. Gross says, “You can go right up and down the parkway on 31 and look left and right, there’s signs everywhere.” And Block says, “We have our core people that will come back, the kids coming back from college.” But she adds, “I think all of Traverse City is in need. We are offering incentives this year. We’re offering a pandemic pay. It’s a dollar more an hour.”

“Apache Trout Grill, Boone’s Prime Time Suttons Bay, the Omelette Shop, of course Flap Jack, we’re all looking for that summer college crew of kids to come back and work for us for the summer. It’s a great spot to work,” Block says of the restaurant ownership group. As for McGee’s, it’s in the same family as McGee’s 31, Sorrelina, Harrington’s By the Bay, and Apache Trout Grill.

Some restaurants are also offering bonus pay for workers who stay all summer – or a bonus for referrals: bringing in other workers to join the team. And there may be some psychology at play: restaurant managers are hoping that hearing more restrictions are lifted will bring customers – and workers – back out into the world. Gross says, “I think hearing restrictions get lifted, and restaurants specifically can be open to capacity, I think there is going to be some workforce that returns.”

