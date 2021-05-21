Cambridge Around Town
Songs of Springtime: May 28. Saint Paul’s Choir of Men and Boys will premiere its digitally recorded performance of Songs of Springtime, an uplifting choral music concert celebrating the joys of spring, available for ordering and viewing May 28. The performance is conducted by Saint Paul’s Choir School Director of Music and Choirmaster James Kennerley, with accompaniment by Assistant Director of Music Maks Adach on Saint Paul’s majestic pipe organ. Bass-baritone soloist Jonathan Woody is featured. Contributions to stream the film begin at $25, available at bit.ly/songsofspringtime.www.wickedlocal.com