Residents in 50s, 60s among newly reported COVID-related deaths
While new case growth is slow, area residents continue to be hospitalized and lose their lives due to COVID-19. The deaths of two Crow Wing County residents were reported Friday, May 21, by the Minnesota Department of Health, including a woman age 55-59 and another person age 80-84. Also recording deaths this week were Mille Lacs and Cass counties: a 60- to 64-year-old in Mille Lacs, and a 65- to 69-year-old in Cass.www.brainerddispatch.com