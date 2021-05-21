newsbreak-logo
Crow Wing County, MN

Residents in 50s, 60s among newly reported COVID-related deaths

By Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile new case growth is slow, area residents continue to be hospitalized and lose their lives due to COVID-19. The deaths of two Crow Wing County residents were reported Friday, May 21, by the Minnesota Department of Health, including a woman age 55-59 and another person age 80-84. Also recording deaths this week were Mille Lacs and Cass counties: a 60- to 64-year-old in Mille Lacs, and a 65- to 69-year-old in Cass.

www.brainerddispatch.com
