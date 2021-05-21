After passing away, grandmother surprises grandchildren with uplifting voice messages

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla.– Joan Page hadn’t even been gone for a day when her grandchildren opened their email inboxes and made a discovery.

The grandmother, who spent some of her final years in North Fort Myers, had recorded voice messages for each of them.

“Enjoy everything you do in life,” Joan said in one message. “Your life has been a wonderful addition,” she remarked in another.

Joan passed away at the age of 97 in New Jersey. The messages were recorded in August before her mind started to slip away due to dementia.

“It was really powerful and really impactful,” Tracy Page, one of Joan’s granddaughters, said. “It’s something we’ll all treasure.”

Joan had five children, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. You can hear some of her voice messages to them by watching the video above.