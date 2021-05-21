newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Insurance companies drop 50,000 customers just before hurricane season

By Dave Elias
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LqUvU_0a7SS7zB00

Hurricane season in Florida will officially begin in a week but tens of thousands of homeowners learned their insurance company is canceling their policies.

It’s leaving many scrambling to pick up a new home insurance policy but for many, there aren’t many options. Thousands of Florida homeowners have seen their home insurance rates double this year.

Three big insurance companies operating in the state said 50,000 policies will drop.

Gulfstream Property and Casualty, Universal Insurance Company of North America, and Southern Fidelity Insurance combined have permission from the state to drop 50,000 policies.

“We’ve got two areas of interest already before the start of the season,” said NBC2’s Chief Meteorologist Allyson Rae. “Hopefully, that’s not a sign of things to come.”

Serena Warf of Cape Coral recently received a notice that her policy won’t be renewed this year. She had to find a new insurer after eight years with the same company.

“This is very discouraging,” Warf said. “We’ve never filed a claim on our house.”

Residents with dropped policies should start shopping for rates, experts say. Stay up-to-date on the 2021 Hurricane Season with NBC2 Meteorologists on TV and online.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Business
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualty Insurance#Insurance Policies#Insurance Customers#Home Insurance#Insurance Policy#Hurricane Season#Florida Homeowners#Nbc2 Meteorologists#Drop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Universal increases base pay to $15 an hour

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is increasing its starting base rate to $15 per hour and giving more than 18,000 current team members a raise. Universal made the announcement Thursday and said the current employees getting raises are based on the new rates and their time with the company. This is the single-largest wage increase in Universal Orlando history.
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Labor shortage crisis cripples some SWFL businesses

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A labor shortage crisis is crippling some businesses in Southwest Florida. Simply put, there are more jobs than workers. Some people are blaming that on the $1,200 a month in federal unemployment that is set to end. The job placement firm Career Source warns that ending unemployment funds won’t solve the labor shortage.
Fort Myers Beach, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Property meant for Margaritaville’s satellite lot sold amid financial trouble

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – The company managing the Margaritaville Resort’s construction project announced they are restructuring. Residents on Fort Myers Beach have been anxiously awaiting the highly anticipated resort construction to start. Right near the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and San Carlos Blvd, you can still see the sign from TPI Hospitality, advertising their plans for a plot of land there, but now, that plan is no more.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Lee County, FLgulfshorebusiness.com

Gulfshore Business Daily: May 17

HERTZ SELECTS $6 BILLION BID TO FUND CHAPTER 11 EXIT. Following the completion of the auction previously approved by the bankruptcy court in its Chapter 11 case, Estero-based Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has selected and approved a revised proposal from certain funds and accounts managed by affiliates of each of Knighthead Capital Management LLC, Certares Opportunities LLC and Apollo Capital Management LP to provide the equity capital required to fund Hertz’s revised plan of reorganization and exit from Chapter 11. The proposed agreements with the KHCA Group were approved at a hearing Friday. Under the revised proposal, Hertz’s Chapter 11 plan will be funded through direct common stock investments from the KHCA Group and certain co-investors aggregating $2.781 billion, the issuance of $1.5 billion of new preferred stock to Apollo, and a fully backstopped rights offering to the company’s existing shareholders to purchase $1.635 billion of additional common stock. The revised plan would provide for the payment in cash in full of all administrative, priority, secured and unsecured claims in the Chapter 11 cases and would deliver significant value to the company’s shareholders, including $239 million of cash, common stock representing 3% of the shares of the reorganized company, and 30-year warrants for 18% of the common stock of the reorganized company.
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Lee County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Is the Healthcare.gov marketplace finally “affordable?”

Since March, millions of people have gone to the Healthcare.gov exchange to take advantage of expanded government subsidies during a special enrollment period opened up to help during the pandemic. When the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) passed it did not just provide stimulus checks, it also expanded the affordability of health insurance plans purchased through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.
Cape Coral, FLWINKNEWS.com

Panic-buying leads to long lines at some SWFL gas stations

From Charlotte to Lee to Collier, long lines of cars and yellow bags on pumps could be seen Wednesday as people filled up their tanks, afraid a gas shortage is on the way due to a pipeline shutdown. It’s a sight familiar to those who have lived in Southwest Florida...
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

Missed trash pickup halts home sale

The City of Cape Coral cited a homeowner for noncompliance after Waste Pro left her bulk trash behind for three weeks. Waste Pro finally picked up the trash after Fox 4 reached out, and Cape Coral has lifted the violation. The homeowner says she almost missed out on selling the home.