Renewable energy projects have become truly super-sized in recent years, making large-scale provision increasingly viable – here are the six of the biggest. Over 260 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity was added to the global grid last year, beating all previous records and up almost 50% on 2019, according to the latest data from the International Renewable Energy Agency. As President Biden pushes to make the US a climate leader, encouraging other nations to build back greener post-pandemic, the shift to zero carbon energy generation is gaining real momentum, even while some countries continue to back dirty fossil fuels.