Fort Hood, TX

Fort Hood unit unveils newly renovated Soldier and Family Readiness Center

By Jason Douglas
Killeen Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT HOOD — The 3rd Cavalry Regiment unveiled a newly renovated Soldier and Family Readiness Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Fort Hood on Friday. The facility, dubbed “Old Bill Hall,” was renovated solely by soldiers currently serving in the regiment. The building is home to several services for soldiers and their families, including the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) coordinator, equal opportunity (EO) advisor, military family life counselor, retention and career counselor. The location also includes a new computer lab with free Wi-Fi for soldiers to complete paperwork or fulfill training requirements.

kdhnews.com
