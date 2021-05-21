Fort Hood unit unveils newly renovated Soldier and Family Readiness Center

Fort Hood has been mired in controversy following the disappearance and murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillén. For what feels like the first time since her story broke in April of last year, there’s some good news coming out of the Army base. 1st Lt. Maria Eggers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment became the first Latina and the first woman to earn the coveted Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) on April 16, 2021, qualifying at True Blue level, the highest there is. Eggers, 24, who is currently stationed at Fort Hood in Texas, received the honor after completing a five-day test during which she completed tasks including a 12-mile ruck march, assembling and disassembling weapons, and gearing up for a chemical attack. Eggers is a platoon leader responsible for 37 other soldiers.