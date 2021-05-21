Texas Monthly Recommends: A Rustic Retreat in Wimberley

If you’re looking for an easy way to recharge, check out Getaway, a glamping retreat that combines tiny cabins with the detoxifying wonder of rustic isolation. Known for their black cabins with large windows that peer into the woods, the thirteen Getaway outposts across the country are all within a few hours’ drive of major cities. I stayed at the Wimberley location, about an hour from Austin and San Antonio. The company warns guests to expect spotty cell service, but my connection was just fine. I decided to embrace the unplugged experience anyway, and eagerly placed my phone in my cabin’s wooden lockbox. Despite fears of cellphone withdrawal, I surprisingly wasn’t bored one bit. Each cabin comes stocked with books, a radio, playing cards, and games for passing the time, not to mention a kitchen, bathroom, and an outdoor firepit with seating. Lying in bed beside my jumbo-sized window, I spent my days watching cardinals chase one another and tree branches swaying in the wind before I closed my eyes to meditate. I also enjoyed one of the short walking trails. After a couple of days in my cabin, I departed with the realization that I don’t have a phone addiction, I need to spend more time in nature, and I’m more than capable of starting a campfire (no flora or fauna were harmed, praise be).