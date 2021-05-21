newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Monthly Recommends: A Rustic Retreat in Wimberley

By Texas Monthly
Texas Monthly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for an easy way to recharge, check out Getaway, a glamping retreat that combines tiny cabins with the detoxifying wonder of rustic isolation. Known for their black cabins with large windows that peer into the woods, the thirteen Getaway outposts across the country are all within a few hours’ drive of major cities. I stayed at the Wimberley location, about an hour from Austin and San Antonio. The company warns guests to expect spotty cell service, but my connection was just fine. I decided to embrace the unplugged experience anyway, and eagerly placed my phone in my cabin’s wooden lockbox. Despite fears of cellphone withdrawal, I surprisingly wasn’t bored one bit. Each cabin comes stocked with books, a radio, playing cards, and games for passing the time, not to mention a kitchen, bathroom, and an outdoor firepit with seating. Lying in bed beside my jumbo-sized window, I spent my days watching cardinals chase one another and tree branches swaying in the wind before I closed my eyes to meditate. I also enjoyed one of the short walking trails. After a couple of days in my cabin, I departed with the realization that I don’t have a phone addiction, I need to spend more time in nature, and I’m more than capable of starting a campfire (no flora or fauna were harmed, praise be).

www.texasmonthly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Palestine, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Wimberley, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
City
Italy, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Monthly#Cherry Tomatoes#Community Gardens#Summer Vacation#Living Space#Empty Space#Green Space#Getaway#Sixteen Deluxe#Breeders#Stones#Tiktok#European#Great Guy Clark#Berkeley Tie Dye#Living Pins Begin#Rustic Isolation#Tiny Cabins#Kitchen#Covid Safe Vacation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Local Profile

Castle Falkenstein is a Texas Hill Country Airbnb Fit for Royalty

Just outside Burnet, Texas, towering at 90 feet high, Castle Falkenstein confuses and astounds passersby with its towers, stone gates, and sweeping balconies. It’s often mistaken for a tourist attraction, but it’s really so much more. Castle Falkenstein is an event venue, a family home, an AirBnB standout, and the fulfillment of a long-dead king’s dream.
Texas StatePosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Three BBQ Joints We Recommend or Heard About In Texas

The one BBQ joint I visit outside of my Victoria favorites. Yesterday we made our monthly trek to Lockhart to visit what my husband claims is his favorite BBQ joint in the area outside of our favorites in Victoria. We cruise to Kreuz Market BBQ at least once a month to meet our sons from Austin. Usually, it's to hand-deliver them a check for college and maybe the BBQ just lessens the blow of all our kids and our money going to UT. That's a joke. We happily help pay for college and happily order our BBQ from Kreuz. Brisket is my husband's favorite, followed by sausage. I'm a ribs girl. Wait. I'm a sides girl that likes ribs. But I'm pretty partial to beans, mac, and cheese, pickles, onions, and avocado. Avacado is a must for me when it comes to BBQ. Kreuz has me covered. If you haven't cruised to Kreuz you need to go. Like right now. Here is a great video about Kreuz BBQ report from YouTube's Quetorials.
Austin, TXPosted by
Forbes

11 Things To Love About This Texas Spa And Wellness Retreat

Lake Austin Spa Resort is an award-winning destination spa nestled on 19 lakefront acres in Central Texas’ legendary Hill Country on the shores of Lake Austin. Located near both downtown Austin and the airport, this wellness resort is the perfect place to reset (especially after such a crazy year with the Covid-19 pandemic).
Austin, TXaustin.com

These Are The Must-Try Best Barbecue Spots in Austin

Austin is quickly becoming one of the culinary capitals of the country. While there are many fantastic restaurants in town, Austin specializes in barbecue. Texas barbecue style tends to use the flavor from the fat in the meat to season it while it cooks low and slow. Dry rubs are more popular in Texas and the sauce is always served on the side. We’ve put together our list of the best barbecue restaurants – big and small, world-known and little-known – to try out in the area.
Texas Statetribeza.com

Austin Restaurants Land on List of Top in Texas

Where do Texans love to eat? The team at Yelp has crunched the numbers and determined the Lone Star State’s most popular restaurants based on its database of crowd-sourced ratings and reviews of local businesses. Eighteen Austin eateries made Yelp’s “Top 100 Places To Eat in Texas for 2021” list. The company says it used a number of factors to rank the restaurants, including user ratings and total volume of reviews between January 1, 2016 and April 16, 2021.
Texas Stateonekindesign.com

This stunning Texas farmhouse perfectly blends modern and rustic design

This rustic farmhouse style home was designed by Geschke Group Architecture in Lakeway, a city in Travis County, Texas. Proudly nestled high above the road, this unmistakable Southern Belle would be at home on any Texas ranch. Comforts abound in this exceptional home that boasts 3,741 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Texas Statefox7austin.com

Central Texas cities lift more restrictions after CDC recommendation

GEORGETOWN, Texas - More COVID-19 restrictions are going away in some Central Texas cities. "Today’s the first day I’ve actually not worn a mask in a business, it feels weird, been doing it for a year now," said Daniel Tuttle who lives in Georgetown. Tuttle, who is fully vaccinated, said...
Austin, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

With swimming off limits at Hamilton Pool, try these spots instead

TEXAS — Travis County Parks reports that due to an increase in falling rocks attributed to the February deep freeze, no swimming will be permitted at Hamilton Pool for the foreseeable future. In fact, it’s not anticipated that swimming will be allowed at the iconic location at all this summer,...
LifestyleThrillist

You Could Own a Home in This Italian Beach Town for Just $35

A couple is raffling off their $240,000 townhome and proceeds go to charity. People everywhere are planning summer getaways after more than a year of more or less staying home. You could go to Florida or Mexico. Or you could try your luck at winning a fully renovated townhouse in a picturesque southern Italian beach town and go on a permanent vacation. That may sound expensive and impossible, but thanks to a British couple, it looks like it's more attainable than ever before.
Canyon Lake, TXPosted by
FanSided

This “Mindful Retreat” in Canyon Lake, Texas is on Mindy Kaling’s Airbnb wishlist

Ever wondered where your favorite celebrity would want to travel to for a vacation retreat? Well thanks to Mindy Kaling’s Airbnb wishlist we have some ideas. As part of Airbnb’s new Wishlist series, we are getting a look at some unique destinations with a similar theme. And whether that is their Pastoral Places, Design in the Wild, or even their Happy Campers destinations, we are here for these unique Airbnb locations and stays. So of course when we saw that there was a wishlist titled Mindful Retreats by Mindy Kaling, we had to check it out.
Texas StateKLTV

East Texas organization kicks off Asian-American and Pacific Islander Month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas non-profit organization helped celebrate Asian-American and Pacific Islander Month on Monday. The Texas Minority Coalition and about a dozen locals gathered to have dinner and recognize the contributions of Asian-American and Pacific Islanders have had in East Texas and America. The keynote speaker...
Musictexaslifestylemag.com

#TravelTuesday: The Joseph Nashville – a Luxurious Escape to Music City

This downtown hotel is stunningly elegant — from the grand entrance to the rooftop poolside dining — and welcomes travelers for an unforgettable stay with warm Tennessean splendor, exquisite dining and soothing spa experiences. Ideal for a getaway weekend in the heart of Nashville The Joseph Nashville, a Marriott Luxury...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Michigan StateOnlyInYourState

Reconnect With Nature When You Stay At This Rustic Log Cabin Resort In Michigan

Have you been looking for an opportunity to embrace Michigan’s natural beauty while making lasting memories with loved ones? Camping and hotel excursions have their perks, but there’s something special about enjoying a getaway that falls in between these two options: a cabin stay where you can enjoy the great outdoors while remaining comfortable and cozy. When you’re ready to head to the Upper Peninsula, keep this one-of-a-kind log cabin resort in mind.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Gov. Abbott signs bill giving lifeline to Texas honky tonks and dance halls

Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation on Monday to help save Texas live music venues from the wrecking ball. By approving Senate Bill 609, Texas will create a music incubator program to provide up to $100,000 in a year tax rebates to the small music venues that have given rise to countless pop, rock, country and hip hop stars in American music.