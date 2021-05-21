newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

You'll be able to fly nonstop from Salt Lake City to Germany beginning in 2022

ksl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — You'll soon be able to fly nonstop from Salt Lake City International Airport to one of Germany's largest cities. Lufthansa Group on Thursday announced a handful of new international flights it'll add next year, including three nonstop flights per week between Salt Lake City and Frankfurt, Germany. The service will be handled by the low-cost leisure travel airline Eurowings beginning in May 2022.

www.ksl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Delta, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankfurt Airport#Nonstop Flights#Time Travel#U S Travel#Lufthansa Group#Canadian#Mexican#Eurowings#Cancun#American Travelers#Cities#Airline#Los Cabos#Paris#Amsterdam#Vancouver#Puerto Vallarta#Munich#Toronto#Travel Costs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
International Travel
Place
Mexico City
Country
Germany
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Salt Lake City, UTutahbusiness.com

How Brent Anderson founded the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

The Founder Series is a monthly column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. For my fifth birthday, my grandmother gave me a hardcover book called The Sea. This single gift determined the direction for the rest of my life.
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

Salt Lake area has some of the country's fastest-selling homes, new numbers show

(KUTV) — Homes in Utah are selling at one of the fastest rates in the United States. According to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report for April 2021, the Salt Lake City metro area is in a three-way tie (with Boise and Seattle) for the lowest number of days on the market at just 14. Nationally, the average is 32 days, defined as the time from a house being listed to going under contract. Wichita, Kansas scored the lowest in the country at 12 days, followed by Omaha, Nebraska at 13, the report stated.
theculturetrip.com

Where to Stay in and Around Zion National Park, Utah

From a cowboy ranch to a glamping tent, via a dinky house with spectacular mesa views, these are the best places to stay in and around Zion National Park, Utah. Utah has spectacular national parks, from the wind-carved windows in Arches, to the chasms of Canyonlands and weird hoodoos of Bryce Canyon. But Zion? Zion is something else. It’s one of the most biodiverse parks in Utah, offering forest treks, epic drives, emerald pools, lush hanging gardens and candy-stripe canyons. To explore it properly, you’ll want a spacious, comfy base in which to crash – and that’s where we come in, with these places to stay in and around Zion National Park, all available to book on Culture Trip.
Utah StateKUTV

May 17 data: Utah counts Utah County man as latest fatality from COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah counted one more death Monday in the state's losses from COVID-19. The casualty was a man in Utah County over 85. The Utah Department of Health released coronavirus data daily, though it does not provide the identity of those who were killed by the virus, as investigated by UDOH. The state health department says there are 148 people currently hospitalized, higher than totals last week. That state also reported 164 new cases since Sunday and 3,492 vaccines.
Salt Lake City, UTbizjournals

People on the Move

Michael Freeman will serve as Director of Construction for Doran Properties Group, a multigenerational development company Kelly Doran launched with his son, Evan Doran earlier this year. Freeman has decades of construction management experience, including holding senior leadership roles with Equity Lifestyle Properties in Tampa, Florida and Wyndham Destinations in Salt Lake City, Utah. He will oversee construction for Doran Properties Group developments.
Utah Statetricitytribuneusa.com

Comprehensive Report on ﻿Umbilical Catheter Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026 | Medtronic, Vygon, Romsons Group, Footprint Medical, Utah Medicals

Umbilical Catheter Market research report is the new statistical data source added by A2Z Market Research. “Umbilical Catheter Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”.
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Salt Lake City, UTKSLTV

Swastika Scratched Into SLC Synagogue Window

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Police have opened an investigation into a hate crime after a synagogue in Salt Lake City was defaced by a swastika. Officials said the vandalism happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday and has many people in the Jewish community on edge. The swastika was etched into...
Posted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
kslsports.com

Dine & Dash Gameday: Salt Lake City’s Best Pregame Meal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Help Tom Hackett find the best football foods in the state of Utah with Dine & Dash: Gameday. Hackett will feature a few of the best places for that pregame meal from Logan to St. George. Vote for your favorite!. This week is all about...
Utah Stateksl.com

Southern Utah Bites: 6 St. George restaurants you HAVE to try

Driving through or staying in town, these St. George restaurants are must-try’s. Wherever your travels take you this summer, you’ll probably end up in St. George at some point! You might think of the food fare as a big collection of chain restaurants. But there are actually some really unique spots you need to try!
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

5 staggering facts about Utah’s hot housing market

It’s an issue that’s worrying a mind-boggling 8 out of 10 Utahns — and one that reaches well beyond Utah to other states in the West. The Deseret News took a deep dive into Utah’s raging hot real estate market and how it fits in to what’s happening in other Western states. With high rankings in numerous national lists analyzing the housing market, the Salt Lake City metro area is a contender for having the No. 1 housing market in the West, competing with other burgeoning areas like Boise, Idaho.
Utah Statengtnews.com

Utah Transit Agencies Award GILLIG Battery-Electric Bus Contract

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and Park City Transit have awarded GILLIG, a designer and manufacturer of buses, a $44.2 million contract for 44 battery-electric buses with an option of 95 additional buses over five years. The contract includes 16 plug-in charging systems and four high-power on-route chargers. “We’re honored...
Utah Statechemengonline.com

Hexcel to build advanced composites center in Utah

Hexcel Corp. (Stamford, Conn.) plans to build a flagship Center of Excellence for Research & Technology (R&T) to support next-generation developments in advanced composites technologies in Utah, adding up to 150 new high-paying jobs in the next 12 years. “We welcome Hexcel as it expands in Utah,” said Dan Hemmert,...