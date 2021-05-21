You'll be able to fly nonstop from Salt Lake City to Germany beginning in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — You'll soon be able to fly nonstop from Salt Lake City International Airport to one of Germany's largest cities. Lufthansa Group on Thursday announced a handful of new international flights it'll add next year, including three nonstop flights per week between Salt Lake City and Frankfurt, Germany. The service will be handled by the low-cost leisure travel airline Eurowings beginning in May 2022.www.ksl.com