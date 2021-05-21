New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Jordan Montgomery vs. Carlos Rodón

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings, Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez homered, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1. About two hours before the start, it was announced that Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin is away from the team after a positive COVID-19 test. The Yankees beat Tampa Bay for just the second time in seven games this season. The AL champion Rays had won 18 of the last 23 meetings, including a five-game victory in last year’s Division Series. New York slugger Luke Voit went 0 for 3 in his first game this season. The major league home run leader last year, he'd been out after having knee surgery.