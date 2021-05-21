newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Jordan Montgomery vs. Carlos Rodón

By Peter Brody
Pinstripe Alley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Yankees prepare to open their homestand, the story that has dominated headlines around the league involves the team they are set to face first. When Tony La Russa was inexplicably hired to man the helm of a young, fun-loving, talented White Sox squad, everyone and their mom could have predicted a falling out in the clubhouse due to clashing personalities. It took six weeks, but boy did that wave of unrest come crashing down on the South Siders.

www.pinstripealley.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Reggie Willits
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Clint Frazier
Person
Miguel Andújar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Yankee Stadium#Era#Fip#Bombers#Covid#Covid Protocols#Ny First Pitch#Wpix#Nbc Sports Chicago Radio#Wfan#Wado 1280#Mlb Tv#Twitter#Twins#The League#Games#South Siders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
Facebook
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Instagram
Related
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief

Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox 5/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox 5/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Minnesota Twins will play Game 1 of their 3-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). The Twins are coming to this game looking to get back on track after having their Sunday series finale against Detroit postponed due to poor weather. Minnesota possesses a very solid offensive unit, averaging 4.7 innings per game and a team batting average of .242. The Twins are 4th at 12-20 in the American League Central Division.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Yankees place OF Giancarlo Stanton (quad) on 10-day IL

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain, the team announced Monday. The move is made retroactive to May 14. Stanton, 31, is batting .282 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 33 games this season. The former National League...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Socks two-run shot

Eaton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Royals. Eaton had been struggling of late and has recorded just one hit over his previous nine at-bats, but he delivered an excellent performance Sunday and reached base three times -- something he'd done just twice all season long prior to this game. It was also Eaton's first homer since April 12.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox MVP José Abreu to Miss Twins Series With Ankle Injury

José Abreu to miss Twins series with ankle inflammation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be without their MVP for this week's series against the division-rival Minnesota Twins. The team announced Monday afternoon that Abreu suffered an ankle injury when he slid into home plate to...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Jordan Montgomery’s rediscovered fastball is huge for the Yankees

Jordan Montgomery has been something of an enigma across his five seasons with the Yankees. Sometimes his stuff is sharp enough to make you think he can play the role of a strong mid-rotation arm, and other times he just looks like an ordinary fifth starter. In the end, his career averages of a 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 107 ERA+ look about right.
MLBNewsday

Giancarlo Stanton stays hot, carries Yankees to another victory over Astros

It is a mathematical certainty Giancarlo Stanton will eventually cool off. That occasion was not Wednesday night. The designated hitter, swinging one of the hottest bats in the sport, continued that trend, going 3-for-4, including his team-leading eighth homer, with four RBIs in helping lead the Yankees to a 6-3 victory over the Astros in front of a crowd of 9,895 that was still plenty lively with vitriol.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records three hits, steals base

Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Royals. Anderson made his presence felt at the top of the White Sox's lineup once again, but he delivered a complete effort -- he stole his seventh base of the campaign and posted a multi-hit game for the sixth time during his ongoing 11-game hitting streak. The star shortstop is hitting .382 during that 11-game stretch.
MLBESPN

Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas --  Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 3, Orioles 4: Offense returns to sputtering in extra-innings loss

Throughout April, the 2021 Yankees have really known how to twist the knife in their fans’ hopes. They got knocked down and look completely lost? They bounce back with a couple promising wins. They look like they’re about to go on a run? They throw in another agonizing defeat to bring frustrations back to the previous level, all while continuing to sail under .500.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Montgomery, Yankees to face Patino, Rays

New York Yankees (18-16, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (19-17, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (1-0, 1.17 ERA, .52 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays +114, Yankees -133; over/under is...
MLBwcn247.com

Montgomery goes 6 strong innings, Yankees beat Rays 3-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings, Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez homered, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1. About two hours before the start, it was announced that Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin is away from the team after a positive COVID-19 test. The Yankees beat Tampa Bay for just the second time in seven games this season. The AL champion Rays had won 18 of the last 23 meetings, including a five-game victory in last year’s Division Series. New York slugger Luke Voit went 0 for 3 in his first game this season. The major league home run leader last year, he'd been out after having knee surgery.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery implosion could put Michael King into rotation

The New York Yankees could not have gotten off to a better start against the lowly Baltimore Orioles, as Gary Sanchez and Clint Frazier both went yard in the first inning and Aaron Judge followed that with his MLB-leading 12th blast of the year. Unfortunately, Jordan Montgomery proceeded to bungle that lead so badly not even Michael King could save them.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Series Preview

The Yankees are flying high after taking two out of three from the Rays, their first series win at The Trop in two years. The Bombers are 11-4 over their last 15 games, and own a .682 winning percentage in the games since starting the season 5-10. The pitching has performed beyond anyone’s expectations while the offense has occasionally shown signs of heating up during this stretch of winning four-straight series.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/15/21

Kansas City Royals (17-21) at Chicago White Sox (23-14) Mike Minor (2-2) (5.75) vs. Carlos Rodon (5-0) (0.58) The Line: Chicago White Sox -185 / Kansas City Royals +170 --- Over/Under: 8.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox meet Saturday in...