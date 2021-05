CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. A new type of restaurant is replacing the since-closed Melt in Cleveland Heights. As first reported by Douglas Trattner in Cleveland Scene, Ryan “DJ Ryan Wolf” Gullatt is a part of a group set to open what will be known as "The Haunted House Restaurant" at 13463 Cedar Rd. Melt Bar & Grille previously closed its location at the same address after its lease came to an end amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic last year.