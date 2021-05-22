newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Microsoft CEO responds to claims of Bill Gates ‘inappropriate relationship’ with female employee

By Oliver O'Connell
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPzy6_0a7SQlwS00

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella appeared to slight founder Bill Gates when asked about the founder’s “inappropriate relationship” with a female employee at the company.

Speaking to CNBC, Mr Nadella insisted that the company is “very different” in 2021 than how it was in 2000 when the relationship reportedly occurred, and that power in the workplace should not be abused.

Mr Gates stepped down as CEO in 2000, 25 years after founding the company that made him one of the richest people in the world.

The revelation of an inappropriate relationship that same year came to light earlier this week as Mr Gates and his wife Melinda move forward with their divorce, which they announced earlier this month.

An investigation into the workplace relationship began in 2019 and was still ongoing when Mr Gates stepped down from the board of the company in 2020.

Related Articles

Mr Nadella was asked about Mr Gates’ affair with a staff member before a discussion on the future of work on CNBC on Friday.

“The Microsoft of 2021 is very different from the Microsoft of 2000,” said Mr Nadella to CNBC anchor Jon Fortt when asked about the revelations about Mr Gates in relation to workplace culture at the company.

In an apparent slight towards the company founder, he continued by adding that power dynamics at work should not be abused and all employees should be comfortable raising concerns even about incidents from long ago.

“Overall the power dynamic in the workplace is not something that needs to be abused in any form,” he said.

He added: “The most important thing is for us to make sure that everybody’s comfortable in being able to raise any issues they see, and for us to be able to fully investigate it.”

Mr Gates’s spokesperson has acknowledged that the billionaire had an affair at Microsoft more than 20 years ago, but said it ended “amicably” and was not related to his decision to step down from the company’s board.

Members of the board at Microsoft pursued an investigation into the billionaire founder’s affair after they were informed of a letter sent by a female employee in 2019, alleging that she and Mr Gates had a sexual relationship over the years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Microsoft received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Bill Gates sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000,” confirmed a company spokesperson.

Several board members grew concerned, according to the report, and felt that Mr Gates should step down from leadership roles with the company while the investigation into the matter continued.

A private law firm was hired to investigate the allegations by the woman. She had demanded changes to her job in the letter and that Mr Gates’s now-estranged wife should also read the letter.

It is not clear what level of seniority the woman held at the company.

Since 2006 a policy has been in place whereby staff must disclose any relationships with other employees.

There are also policies encouraging diversity and inclusion, and ensuring employees can speak out on issues that concern them.

“In that context, the fact that anyone can raise any issue — even an issue from 20 years ago — we will investigate, take action to the satisfaction of the person who has raised it,” said Mr Nadella.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

133K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
Person
Bill Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Relationship#Ceo#Ceo#Sexual Culture#Cnbc#The Wall Street Journal#Divorce Bill Gates#Allegations Microsoft#Articles Bill Gates#Mr Nadella#Workplace Culture#Estranged Wife#Company#Seniority#Leadership Roles#Policies#Incidents#Related Articles#Power Dynamics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
ComputersAndroid Headlines

Microsoft Is Working On The "Next Generation Of Windows"

Microsoft’s Build 2021 conference kicked off, and some interesting news got revealed from the get-go. Microsoft is working on the “next generation of Windows”, said the company’s CEO, Satya Nadella. The company’s keynote was quite brief, and this is probably the major takeaway from it. The thing is, Microsoft didn’t...
ComputersPosted by
Coinspeaker

MSFT Stock Slightly Up as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Teases Big Windows Updates at Build

Microsoft’s expected product updates are detailed in their Book of News, released at the annual conference. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock had risen by $0.23 (0.09%) to trade around $251.95 during Wednesday’s pre-market session following the Build conference kick-off announcement by CEO Satya Nadella on significant Windows updates. The annual conference targets software developers and the announcement was made to attract key developers and keep the current interest in the company.
SoftwarePosted by
Axios

Why Satya Nadella isn't moving fast and breaking things

Critics argue that the impact of technology has grown so large that society can't afford for companies to release products just because they can, without fully anticipating issues like privacy and security. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella couldn't agree more. What they're saying: "Tech is becoming so pervasive in our lives,...
Softwareknowtechie.com

Windows is getting an overhaul ‘soon’ according to Microsoft’s CEO

The big developer conferences like Apple’s WWDC and Google I/O usually come with a host of product and software announcements, as their respective companies use it as a platform to reveal the next crop of consumer devices. Microsoft takes a different tack with its Build conference, which is often a...
BusinessAxios

Axios Login

Yesterday, I visited a tech company in person for the first time since February 2020. You'll have to wait a bit to hear more on that. But, in the mean time, I had a good video chat yesterday with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. And all you have to do is keep reading to hear more about that.
BusinessBenzinga

Bill Gates' Trust Offloads Apple Stake And Buys This Stock Instead

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold its entire stake held in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) in the first quarter of this year but acquired a new stake in South Korea-based e-commerce company Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG). What Happened: The investment changes, made before...
Trouble RelationshipTelegraph

Bill Gates’ divorce triggers $142bn battle over his fortune

Bill Gates’ relationship with his first money manager wasn’t a particularly successful one. In the mid-1980s, the Microsoft co-founder entrusted management of his growing fortune to Andrew Evans, a close friend who ran a brokerage firm. The pair had known each other since Microsoft’s early days, bonding over their love...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Microsoft's Hybrid Return-To-Work Plan For “The Biggest Shift To How We Work In Our Generation”

In a LinkedIn post, Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, wrote “hybrid work represents the biggest shift to how we work in our generation.”. The “vast majority of employees say they want more flexible remote work options,” Nadella says based upon his research. At the same time, people state that “they want more in-person collaboration, post-pandemic.” Therein lies the hybrid work paradox.
Businessillinoisnewstoday.com

Why Microsoft’s Board Asked Bill Gates to Resign

San Francisco: Some of Microsoft’s board members last year wanted Bill Gates to resign during an internal investigation into his relationship with employees, the Wall Street Journal reported. Gates finally resigned from Microsoft’s board of directors in March 2020, before the investigation was completed, the report said Sunday. “Microsoft received...
Businessnewsnationusa.com

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella appears to slight Bill Gates saying power in workplace should not be abused

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella appeared to slight founder Bill Gates when asked about the founder’s “inappropriate relationship” with a female employee at the company. Speaking to CNBC, Mr Nadella insisted that the company is “very different” in 2021 than how it was in 2000 when the relationship reportedly occurred, and that power in the workplace should not be abused.
Businesssportsgrindentertainment.com

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella weighs in on Bill Gates affair

Microsoft’s CEO has finally weighed in on reports that the tech giant’s co-founder Bill Gates had an affair with an employee two decades ago — and insists that the company’s culture has changed. “The Microsoft of 2021 is very different from the Microsoft of 2000,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told...
CelebritiesPosted by
@wearemitu

New Report Claims Bill Gates ‘Developed a Reputation for Questionable Conduct’ In The Office

The story of how Bill Gates and his now-estranged wife Melinda Gates met is notoriously one of an office romance. According to reports, the couple met in 1987 at a dinner party in New York City after Melinda was brought onto become a product manager at Microsoft. In Netflix’s 2019 series “Inside Bill’s Brain,” Melinda described her first impression of Gates. “He was funny and very high energy,” she explained. The two eventually tied the knot in 1994, but recently the couple announced that after nearly three decades of marriage, they were getting divorced.