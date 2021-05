Every 10 years the US Census Bureau conducts a national count of all residents across the country. This data is used for a multitude of purposes from allocating federal program funding to communities to updating district boundary maps. Boundary maps define the physical geographic area for a district and there are many types of districts including congressional, school, city, and county, which includes supervisorial districts. The County of Nevada is working on the Board of Supervisors redistricting project. Now is the time for residents to get involved in this process. Fairly drawn districts help our government work better and function more equitably. Equitable redistricting requires resident feedback. Your involvement today will impact the next 10 years in Nevada County.