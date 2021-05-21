newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crowley County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN CROWLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cheraw, or near La Junta, moving north at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink, Sugar City and Cheraw.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Ford, CO
County
Crowley County, CO
County
Kiowa County, CO
City
Swink, CO
County
Otero County, CO
City
Cheraw, CO
City
Kiowa, CO
City
Sugar City, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#Storm#La Junta Vicinity#17 30 00#Eastern Crowley#Northeastern Otero#North La Junta#Doppler Radar#Mdt#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley; Kiowa; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado Northeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 542 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Sugar City, or 29 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Otero, southwestern Kiowa and northeastern Crowley Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Crowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Crowley The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout tornado was located 14 miles southwest of Forder, or 40 miles northwest of La Junta, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Crowley County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kiowa THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeast Kiowa County.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kiowa The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 533 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from 14 miles southwest of Kit Carson to 6 miles northeast of Eads, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * These dangerous storms will be near Eads around 615 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado North Central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 609 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR