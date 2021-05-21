newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden's 'quiet' answer to a foreign policy test

By Analysis by Lauren Dezenski, CNN
FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden's foreign policy doctrine came into sharper relief this week as tensions came to a boil between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. In a phrase, it was "quiet and intensive diplomacy," or at least that's how White House press secretary Jen Psaki summarized it on Monday. Biden touted the tactic in a prime time address from the White House on Thursday announcing a ceasefire -- attempting to punctuate the first major foreign crisis of his presidency.

www.foxcarolina.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Policy#Hamas#Israel#Trump Campaign#Diplomacy#Republican Leaders#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#President Joe Biden#Midterm Campaign Season#Crisis#Secretary#Tensions#Culpability#Key States#The White House#Conspiracy Theories#Sharper Relief#Capitol Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
White House
Related
Worldindybay.org

What is Joe Biden's Israel Policy, Exactly?

Https://fpif.org/what-is-joe-bidens-israel-policy-exactly/. Beyond helping to end the devastation underway in Gaza, Biden could, in a minute, transform U.S. policy towards Israel and the Palestinians to one that actually reflects the human rights he claims are central to his foreign policy. He could announce the U.S. embassy is leaving Jerusalem to return...
Presidential ElectionIndiana Gazette

Has Biden changed? He tells us

What happened to Joe Biden? Many people thought he was a moderate incrementalist, but now he’s promoting whopping big legislative packages that make many on the progressive left extremely happy. I asked him that when I spoke on the phone with him this week. The answer seems to be —...
Presidential ElectionFree Lance-Star

FORUM 2: No: Comparing Biden to FDR is a farce

PRESIDENT JOE Biden’s first 100 days in the Oval Office have been eventful, to say the least, but comparing his tenure during this period to past presidents like Franklin D. Roosevelt is an insult to FDR. However, that has not stopped a parade of pundits from comparing Biden to past...
Presidential ElectionHerald-Dispatch

Letter to the editor: Biden's border policies harm US

The United States/Mexico border is closed. That is what President Biden keeps saying when reporters ask him what he is going to do about the border. Border authorities report over 178,000 illegals crossed the border in April and the numbers are getting worse. Reporters aren’t allowed in immigration housing facilities, but they are able to film illegal crossings.
POTUSWashington Post

Gap With White House on Infrastructure Is Widening, GOP Says

Senate Republicans panned President Joe Biden’s trimmed-down $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal on Friday, saying the revised offer suggested the two sides were even further apart than the lawmakers had thought they were. “There continue to be vast differences between the White House and Senate Republicans when it comes to the...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

What Biden really thinks of the Jan. 6 commission

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at transitiontips@politico.com. With Democrats’ hopes for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots fading, President JOE BIDEN...
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
CNN

He couldn't take Trump's lies anymore

Stephen Richer tried to stay out of it. "But I am human," the Maricopa County, Arizona, election official wrote for CNN Opinion, "I have my limits." He tweeted "this is unhinged" after former President Trump repeated a lie about a missing election database.
POTUSUSA Today

Biden to host George Floyd’s family at White House

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will host George Floyd’s family at the White House Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of his death at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the president would mark the anniversary of Floyd’s death, but...
Presidential ElectionHouston Chronicle

Biden's agenda imperiled as priorities stall in Congress

WASHINGTON - In his first formal address to Congress last month, President Joe Biden implored lawmakers to act expeditiously on an ambitious to-do list. On expanding access to voting, Biden pushed for legislation to be sent for his signature "right away." On immigration, he urged Republicans and Democrats to at least "argue over it" and "debate it," but mostly, "let's act."
Ohio StatePosted by
The Lima News

Ohio Republicans speak on Biden education policies

COLUMBUS — Ohio Republicans spent the last week making the rounds with the media to voice their displeasure with President Joe Biden’s proposals to change the way U.S. history is being taught in American schools. The Biden administration is looking to implement a curriculum that will teach critical race theory (CRT) in the classroom.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden reveals Irish PM’s rebuke on Covid has him worried about waning US influence

President Joe Biden opened up about his concern about the US’s waning influence thanks to the COVID-19 crisis he inherited, and his politics being shaped by his Irish-American background.Mr Biden revealed what Ireland’s taoiseach, Michael Martin told him following his election about the international view of America had shifted in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump’s woeful handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and how other nations were beginning to take their previous place.“We’re kind of at a place where the rest of the world is beginning to look to China,” Biden said. “The most devastating comment made after I...