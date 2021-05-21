Biden's 'quiet' answer to a foreign policy test
President Joe Biden's foreign policy doctrine came into sharper relief this week as tensions came to a boil between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. In a phrase, it was "quiet and intensive diplomacy," or at least that's how White House press secretary Jen Psaki summarized it on Monday. Biden touted the tactic in a prime time address from the White House on Thursday announcing a ceasefire -- attempting to punctuate the first major foreign crisis of his presidency.www.foxcarolina.com