newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Box Butte County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 437 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Box Butte Campground, or 22 miles south of Chadron, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chadron, Chadron Campground, Box Butte Campground, Red Cloud Campground, Chadron Airport, Box Butte Dam and Chadron St Park. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butte, NE
County
Dawes County, NE
County
Box Butte County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Weather Radar#Chadron Campground#Box Butte Campground#Box Butte Dam#Butte County#Nebraska Dawes County#Expect Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Severe Certainty#Chadron St Park#Chadron Airport#Immediate Severity#Mdt#Cheyenne#Trees#Target Area#Roofs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Box Butte County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Box Butte, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN BOX BUTTE AND NORTHEASTERN MORRILL COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 632 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Berea, or 12 miles northwest of Alliance, moving southeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Alliance, Wild Horse Butte, Berea and Alliance Airport.
Dawes County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawes, North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dawes; North Sioux SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BOX BUTTE...SOUTHERN DAWES AND EAST CENTRAL SIOUX COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Crawford, or 23 miles southwest of Chadron, moving southeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crawford, Hemingford, Wild Horse Butte, Fort Robinson Campground, Chadron Campground, Box Butte Campground, Red Cloud Campground, Box Butte Dam, Marsland, Fort Robinson and Chadron St Park.
Box Butte County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Morrill, North Sioux, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska this afternoon. Gusty winds up to 40 MPH and hail up to half an inch are possible in the strongest storms. Brief periods of lightning and moderate rainfall are also possible. Storms are expected to diminish after 7 PM MDT this evening.