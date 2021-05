Genesis Health Clubs has agreed to pay $15,000 for violating the Kansas No Call Act, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Friday. The 9-page consent judgment, which was signed by company president Rodney Steven II, says the company violated the law by making “unsolicited consumer telephone calls to Kansas consumers whose telephone numbers are listed on the National Do Not Call Registry” and “failed to have a written policy and practice for the maintenance and use of an internal do-not-call list.” The health club, after the start of the investigation, “expended significant time and resources” to create a system to help comply with the law, the document says.