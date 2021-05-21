newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

251 Rocketts Way Unit#210, Henrico, VA 23231

Richmond.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHistoric Cedar Works Building - This stunning 1 bedroom 1.5 bath CORNER UNIT includes exposed brick walls, cedar beams and 10'+ ceilings with windows on 2 sides. Windows have beautiful custom woven shades; LVP floors run throughout the great room, dining and includes the primary bedroom. The kitchen features nice GE stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, under cabinet lighting, pantry and tile floors. Newer HVAC, hot water heater and washer/dryer. Extra storage unit (6x8) in secured basement. Deeded parking space located in covered garage with access through bldg. Enjoy all the amenities that Rocketts Landing offers. 24 hours secured fitness center directly across the street, just a short walk to 2 salt-water pools located on the river bank; two beach sand volleyball courts, storage for your kayak or canoe; boat slips available for rent or rent boat from Carefree Boat Club. Walking distance to multiple restaurants. Enjoy walking, biking and jogging along the Virginia Capital Trail that runs along the front of the community.

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Canoe#Water Heater#Street Parking#Street Lighting#Storage Space#Rocketts Way Unit#Ge#Carefree Boat Club#Virginia Capital Trail#Rocketts Landing#Covered Garage#Deeded Parking Space#Lvp Floors#Bedroom#Basement#Cedar Beams#Newer Hvac#Multiple Restaurants#Granite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Biking
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

2384 Horsley Dr, Henrico, VA 23233

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this exceptionally clean 3 bedroom (plus loft) West End Cape Cod has it all! Just about everything has been updated or replaced. The family room boasts a vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace and opens into a beautifully renovated kitchen with granite counters and subway tile backsplash. Newer stylish laminate floors grace the entire house. The owner's suite bathroom was completely renovated in 2018. New furnace in 2013 and AC in 2017. The exterior of the home has been upgraded to Hardie Board siding. If you enjoy time outdoors there is a nice front porch, rear deck and patio. The 1 car detached garage, attached and detached sheds offer ample storage space which is difficult to find in this area.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

400 Cedar Ave, Henrico, VA 23075

Incredible opportunity for a first time homebuyer looking for a home where they can build a little sweat equity, or an investor's dream! Just needs a little cleaning, some paint, touch up floors, some minor repairs in the bath and you're almost there. Windows are 10 years old; Roof is 5 years old; HVAC is 1-year-old. Note that Primary Bedroom was previously 2 smaller bedrooms. Home could easily be returned to 3 bedrooms. Includes .83 acre lot behind as well.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

12938 Copperas Ln, Henrico, VA 23233

Location! Location! Location! This adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath transitional home is just minutes away from award-winning Henrico Schools, and move in ready! The living room has a vaulted ceiling with two ceiling fans, recessed lighting and a wood fireplace. The spacious eat-in kitchen features an island, pantry and dinning area currently used as a sitting area. There are two bedrooms and a full, updated bathroom on the first floor. As you venture upstairs you will find a loft area with balcony overlooking the family room. There are also two bedrooms adjoined by a full bathroom upstairs. Enjoy the outside space either in the screened-in porch, wrap-around deck, or patio area leading to a private, fenced in back yard. There is also a storage shed. The HVAC was installed in 2015 and roof installed in 2014. Make your appointment today!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

1214 Grumman Dr, Henrico, VA 23229

Get ready to invite your family and friends to your new backyard for a BBQ! Don't miss this meticulously maintained home conveniently located in the sought after in the west end. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with off street parking, detached garage 2-car garage and a fenced in backyard. This home boasts 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, open great room, Kitchen, First floor office/study, separate laundry room and more! Beautiful lot with privacy fence enclosing the backyard. Kitchen comes with nicely updated cabinets and under cabinet lighting. Outside you can enjoy a large rear patio ready for your grill or smoker. Detached Two Car Garage with electricity and automatic garage door w/ coded switch. New Roof in 2018, New Vinyl Replacement Windows in 2016. Central Heat and Air throughout home with WiFi accessible thermostat. New Mounted Wall Oven and Dishwasher 2019. New floors, fresh neutral paint throughout and much more, home is move in ready, this is a must see!
Highland Springs, VARichmond.com

115 N Beech Ave, Henrico, VA 23075

Great starter home in Highland Springs. Well maintained 2008 rancher!! A must see!! 3 bedrooms and 1 bath home on a quiet street. Fenced in backyard with plenty of space. Enjoy the rest of the summer on your back deck!! Schedule your showing today!! This will not last long.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

1700 Havenwood Dr, Henrico, VA 23238

Hire the movers and start packing because this 4-sided brick ranch home on a 1/3-acre lot in Tuckahoe Village will be gone in a flash! You'll love the freshly painted walls and beautiful, dark hardwoods. The living room is open to the dining area and features recessed lights and a bay window. The updated kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a peninsula with seating. Get cozy in the family room with its gas fireplace and access to the deck. Down the hall are the primary bedroom with an en suite bathroom; two additional bedrooms; and upgraded hall bathroom. The laundry/utility room has access to the deck, and the newer washer & dryer convey. Enjoy Virginia's beautiful weather on either the spacious deck or the screened porch that overlook the fenced back yard with plenty of privacy. Store your lawn equipment in the detached shed. UPDATES include: storage shed; exterior doors; 30-year roof. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this quiet, established neighborhood!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

3309 White Chimneys Ct, Henrico, VA 23060

SCHEDULE YOUR VISIT FOR THIS GORGEOUS home in the Sheppards Way subdivision! The 1st level boasts a foyer, open formal LR & DR w/custom MLDG, 5X5 half BA, a large FR w/NEW carpet 2021, wiring for surround sound, gas FP & opens to an enormous EIK w/42” wood cabinetry, granite C/TOP, breakfast bar, 3X2 pantry, SS APPL (dishwasher, gas range/oven & microwave), DBL sink w/motion sensor faucet & vaulted eat-in area w/access to the 13X12 screened porch w/cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan & 2 exits to the vast backyard perfect for pets or children to play. The Primary BDRM suite offers a cathedral ceiling, 9X8 WIC, ATT 11X9 spa-like BA w/DBL vanity, jetted tub & easy entry shower. The 2nd level also houses the 6X3 laundry closet, a 2X2 linen closet, the 9X6 hall BA w/toilet, tub & shower & single VAN w/storage, BDRM 2, BDRM 3 w/the ATT ADDL RM 2 & BDRM 4 w/the walk-up attic that could be finished for more living space! NEW roof on the screened porch 2021, NEW 2nd level Goodman HVAC 2017, 14X10 DET storage shed, 21X14 brick paver patio, white vinyl backyard fence, irrigation in the front & back yards, 22X19 ATT garage, walking distance to Crump Park & zoned for great schools!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

1716 Acton St, Henrico, VA 23231

Adorable 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Henrico on private, wooded lot. Interior of home has been freshly painted and has a brand new bathtub with surround. Galley style kitchen features double sink with garbage disposal, stainless stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Large dining area off the kitchen has a pantry and access to rear deck.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

7709 Willow Leaf Ct, Henrico, VA 23228

New appliances, new paint, new carpet. Just need new owner. Move right in. All ready for a speedy possession. This is the end unit so easy access to fenced rear yard . If you are looking for a town home in Henrico County this is going to be hard to beat. Lots of natural light ,9' ceilings ,hard wood floors down and all new carpet on stairs and entire second floor. Huge master bedroom with a very large walk-in closet as well as big private bath with shower and separate soaking tub.