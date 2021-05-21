251 Rocketts Way Unit#210, Henrico, VA 23231
Historic Cedar Works Building - This stunning 1 bedroom 1.5 bath CORNER UNIT includes exposed brick walls, cedar beams and 10'+ ceilings with windows on 2 sides. Windows have beautiful custom woven shades; LVP floors run throughout the great room, dining and includes the primary bedroom. The kitchen features nice GE stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, under cabinet lighting, pantry and tile floors. Newer HVAC, hot water heater and washer/dryer. Extra storage unit (6x8) in secured basement. Deeded parking space located in covered garage with access through bldg. Enjoy all the amenities that Rocketts Landing offers. 24 hours secured fitness center directly across the street, just a short walk to 2 salt-water pools located on the river bank; two beach sand volleyball courts, storage for your kayak or canoe; boat slips available for rent or rent boat from Carefree Boat Club. Walking distance to multiple restaurants. Enjoy walking, biking and jogging along the Virginia Capital Trail that runs along the front of the community.richmond.com