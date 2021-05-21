Baby birds and a not so happy ending

Katie Warner, Center Director: David, if you could describe baby season at the Center to someone not familiar with our organization or programs, what would you say?. David Fitzpatrick, Seasonal Raptor Care Assistant: Total Chaos. Baby season really is chaotic as we have a certain capacity for the number of birds we can care for and a limited number of staff to care for them on any given day. So, to put this in perspective, if we have 35 birds in the Raptor Trauma clinic and really have the capacity to treat 30, that becomes challenging as each of these birds/babies need to be cared for four times daily.