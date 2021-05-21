Health director says he was attacked in Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The director of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, an Asian man, says he was attacked on a footbridge in Washington’s second-largest city.

The News Tribune reports that Dr. Anthony Chen said he doesn’t think the assault in Tacoma, Washington, was connected to his ethnicity, but it comes at a time of increased concern about violence directed toward Asians in the United States.

In a blog posted Friday afternoon, Chen wrote, “Early Wednesday morning, as I walked across the Chihuly Bridge of Glass in Tacoma, a man whom I had never met, attacked me.”

He said he drove himself to the emergency room, was “banged up and sore” but not seriously hurt. Chen said the attack happened when he noticed a man damaging public property and tried to talk to him.

“Suddenly, he knocked me down from behind and punched me as I stood up. He continued to attack me even as I tried to back away,” Chen wrote.

Wendy Haddow, spokeswoman for the Tacoma Police Department, said according to the initial report filed with the authorities, the alleged attack occurred about 1:40 a.m. May 19. The suspect was described as a 20- to 30-year-old male.

On Thursday President Joe Biden signed legislation to curtail a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The new law will expedite Justice Department reviews of hate crimes by putting an official in charge of the effort. Federal grants will be available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of bias-driven incidents, which often go underreported.