The Container Store at Annapolis Mall to Open Tomorrow
the leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products, and custom closets will welcome the Annapolis community to its grand opening at Westfield Annapolis Mall on Saturday, May 22. Located at 2002 Annapolis Mall on the North side of Westfield Annapolis just south of Bestgate Road, The Container Store Annapolis is an experience-driven shopping destination with more than 11,000 organizational products. Spanning 20,000 square feet with a street level and a mall entryway, the store offers direct parking lot access and dedicated curbside pick-up space.