newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

The Container Store at Annapolis Mall to Open Tomorrow

By EOA Staff
Posted by 
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

the leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products, and custom closets will welcome the Annapolis community to its grand opening at Westfield Annapolis Mall on Saturday, May 22. Located at 2002 Annapolis Mall on the North side of Westfield Annapolis just south of Bestgate Road, The Container Store Annapolis is an experience-driven shopping destination with more than 11,000 organizational products. Spanning 20,000 square feet with a street level and a mall entryway, the store offers direct parking lot access and dedicated curbside pick-up space.

www.eyeonannapolis.net
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Business
Local
Maryland Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Design#Open Space#Street Parking#Parking Space#Opening Weekend#Instagram#Elfa Installation#Friends Of The Lighthouse#The Light House#Fortune#Westfield Annapolis Mall#Annapolis Culture#Store Locations#Curbside Pick Up Space#Square Feet#Grand Opening#Home#Retailer#Storage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Local Business Spotlight: Minuteman Press Annapolis

If you are looking to get a photocopy of your driver’s license or some business cards, Minuteman Press of Annapolis can handle that. And so much more! We sat down (yes, in-person) with Rita Siprak-Weill who is the owner of Minuteman Press to learn about her business which can handle the smallest job of a single copy, to complex annual reports, binders, or even clothing and promotional products.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Michael Lancaster Tops Herndon in 3 Hours 41 Minutes

Michael Lancaster, of Signal Mountain, TN topped the Herndon Monument at the United States Naval Academy this afternoon. The time was nearly record-setting at 3:41.00. However, the class of ’98 still remains the slowest to scale the lard-coated obelisk. Today’s Herndon was very different from years past. In 2020, it...
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

12 Graduate From Annapolis Police Re-Entry Program

Twelve individuals graduated from Annapolis Police Department’s Reentry Training Program yesterday. Police Chief Edward Jackson will be on hand at the graduation ceremony of the second cohort of workforce development trainees earning certifications. The graduation will take place at the National Center on Institutions and Alternatives (NCIA) in Baltimore. “As...
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis and Anne Arundel to Memorialize “Black Wall Street Day” on May 30th

From 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at People’s Park in Annapolis, the City of Annapolis, Office of Mayor Gavin Buckley, in partnership with the office of Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, will host an event to acknowledge the 100th anniversary of the Greenwood Massacre, which took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma between May 31 and June 1 in 1921. The event will commemorate May 30, 2021 as Black Wall Street Day in the City of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Where to Pick Strawberries in Maryland This Spring

PHONE: (301)645-4554. This family farm was founded in 1911 and prides itself on being a great place for kids. They often have rain day specials and also sell reduced-priced flats of berries for making jam. It doesn't get much better than that! They also have bedding plants and colorful hanging baskets for sale, as well as hay and straw for all of your garden needs.
Maryland StateOnlyInYourState

Take A Ride On The Some Of The Longest Ziplines In Maryland At Go Ape

Have you always wanted to try ziplining? There’s no need to travel out of state to enjoy an aerial adventure among the treetops. Check out this adventure park in Maryland that’s full of rope courses and some of the longest ziplines in the state. Read on, and consider booking an experience here in the coming weeks — looks like a blast!
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

$50,000 scratch-off sold at Annapolis Sunoco station

An Annapolis man who placed a Superfecta Wheel wager in the Maryland Lottery’s Racetrax game is now rolling in the dough. The Anne Arundel County man’s long-odds wager paid off with a $51,657 prize last week. The 25-year-old told Lottery officials he regularly plays Racetrax. He selected the Superfecta Wheel...
Maryland StateCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
Annapolis, MDchesapeakefamily.com

Weekday Fun May 17-21

The fun doesn’t have to end after the weekend! From story times to paint nights, and the William Paca Plant Sale, there is plenty to explore this week!. Join the Enoch Pratt Free Library on Mondays at 4 p.m. for a video quiz! There will be 5 multiple choice questions about current events, and kids can learn about good news, real news, even fake news, as well as cool online resources for knowledge and activities. Register to receive login details This program will be streamed on the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Facebook page and recordings will be saved for on demand viewing.
Annapolis, MDBay Weekly

2021 Last-Minute Camp Guide

Summer and the end of the school year are fast approaching. After many campers had to spend last year at home, this summer we can all look forward to heading back to our favorite spots thanks to safer conditions, vaccinations and falling case rates. If you are still in need of ways to keep your children engaged, active and stimulated, look no further than the CBM Bay Weekly Last-Minute Camp Guide. Take a look at the wealth of activities available to all ages in our region this summer. It’s also a great way to help discover your child’s passions, make new friends, learn new skills and best of all—create lasting memories. Act fast as space is limited and camps fill up fast!