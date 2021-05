Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced updates to the state’s workplace rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor’s office has released the following:. Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced updates to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (MIOSHA) COVID-19 emergency rules as many employers return to in-person work. The governor also announced an updated Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) COVID-19 Gatherings and Face Masks epidemic order, eliminating outdoor capacity limits and increasing indoor social gatherings to 50% capacity, which is set to take effect on June 1.