newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

What the $50 million Altruist funding means for RIA custodians

By Nicole Casperson
InvestmentNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAltruist’s latest $50 million funding round could signal an opportunity for the Los Angeles-based fintech to disrupt the RIA custodial space. Altruist announced its funding round on Wednesday led by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with investments from Series A investor Venrock, as well as asset management giant Vanguard. The funding follows Altruist snagging former Vanguard CEO William McNabb to join its advisory board, drawing new attention to the fintech and its potential to break up the RIA custodial oligopoly with the support of an asset manager.

www.investmentnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Altruist#Ria#Startup#Private Capital#Financial Capital#Financial Management#Fintech#Insight Partners#Vanguard#Investmentnews#Crm#Fidelity#Pershing#Leading Ria Custodians#Ria Custody Services#Global Venture Capital#Brokerage Firms#Rias#Fuel Innovation#Investor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Retailfinancialadvisoriq.com

Vanguard to Grant Qualified Retail Investors Access to Private Equity

Vanguard says it’s expanding access to private equity investing to certain individual investors. The company has been offering private equity to institutional clients — including pensions, endowments and foundations — since 2020 in partnership with HarbourVest, according to the firm. This summer, Vanguard will extend that access to accredited investors...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

White Star Capital Closes $50 Million Digital Asset Fund

White Star Capital, a U.S.-based multi-stage technology venture capital investment platform, recently announced it closed its $50 million Digital Asset Fund (DAF), which is described as a specialized fund investing in cryptocurrency networks and blockchain-enabled businesses. According to White Star, the fund exceeded its previously announced $20 million target and is backed by institutional investors and corporations, including Bpifrance and Ubisoft.
Businessfinextra.com

FSC completes investment in Spanish consumer finance specialist Ufasa

Financial Services Capital (“FSC”), the private equity investor dedicated to the transformation of the European financial services sector, has completed its acquisition of a stake in JZ Lending Ltd, which controls Spanish consumer finance specialist Unión Financiera Asturiana (“Ufasa”). The Bank of Spain has approved FSC’s investment into this regulated...
Businesskdal610.com

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 invests $250 million in banking tech startup Zeta

(Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund 2 has invested $250 million in Zeta, valuing it at $1.45 billion, the banking technology startup said on Monday. Zeta, founded in 2015, will use the proceeds of the Series C funding round to accelerate growth in the United States and Europe including scaling its operations, team, and platform.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Allied Universal Debt Syndication Highlights Grey Area In ESG Investing When It Comes To Private Security Businesses

Allied Universal, a U.S. security company, successfully raised about $3.35 billion of new debt in May to acquire its UK peer G4S. Despite previous controversies surrounding G4S, prevailing bullish market sentiment smoothed the deal’s path to the finish line. Still, some investors told Debtwire they opted out of participating in the debt before...
Marketssiliconhillsnews.com

Hearth Closes on $23 Million in Funding

Austin-based Hearth, a financial platform for home improvement contractors, announced this week it has raised $23 million. Human Capital, a San Francisco-based venture firm, led the Series B funding round. Other investors include 8VC, Suro Capital, Jay Levine, Barry Sternlicht, and The Chainsmokers. To date, Hearth, founded in 2018, has...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

tZERO Joins Forces With EnergyFunders to Digitize & Trade $25 Million of Securities in New Yield Fund I

TZERO, a blockchain-focused subsidiary of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), announced on Thursday it has teamed up with has signed an agreement with EnergyFunders, an energy projects funding platform, to digitize approximately $25 million of equity interest in EnergyFunders’ Yield Fund I, which is considered the company’s largest fund to-date that will invest in oil and gas assets throughout the U.S.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

AvaSure Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs and Heritage Group

MUSKEGON, Mich., May 20, 2021 — AvaSure, a leading provider of inpatient audiovisual monitoring telehealth solutions, announced today that it has closed on a significant equity financing from the Growth Equity team in Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Heritage Group. Editor's Note: This article originally posted on Avasure's website. Terms...
Economywealthmanagement.com

This Week in Wealth Management M&A Deals

Mid-May turned out a light stream of deal announcements. It doesn’t mean deals weren’t still happening. There have been 18 transactions in the registered investment advisor space in May, according to Echelon Partners, an investment bank and M&A consulting firm, with the biggest deal still going to CI Financial’s acquisition of Dowling & Yahnke. DeVoe & Company tracked about 12 deals this month and said that with nine days left, May is on pace to beat February, March and April.
Businesschannele2e.com

Macquarie Capital Acquires Wavenet From Beech Tree Investors

Private equity firm Macquarie Capital has acquired British communications firm Wavenet. The company was previously owned by private equity investor Beech Tree, which sold Wavenet to Macquarie for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 276 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A...
Marketsaithority.com

White Star Capital Closes $50 Million Digital Asset Fund to Make Equity and Token Investments in Blockchain-Enabled Businesses and Crypto-Networks

White Star Capital, a global multi-stage technology venture capital investment platform, announced the final closing of its $50 Million Digital Asset Fund (DAF), a specialized fund investing in crypto-networks and blockchain-enabled businesses at each layer of the tech stack. The fund exceeded its previously announced target by $20 million and is backed by major institutional investors and corporations, including Bpifrance and Ubisoft.
Businessfa-mag.com

Ex-Merrill Lynch Duo Taps LPL As Custodian For Newly Launched RIA

A former Merrill Lynch duo has launched a new registered investment advisory firm and selected LPL Financial as its custodian, according to an LPL announcement today. Financial advisors Frank Granizo and Jennifer Kirby, who operated as the Granizo Kirby Group at Merrill Lynch and managed $150 million in advisory assets, have created Talisman Wealth Advisors in Mountainside, N.J.
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Altruist’s latest fundraising deepens ties to Vanguard

Digital brokerage firm Altruist is deepening its ties to Vanguard with its latest round of fundraising. The Los Angeles-based company, which offers technology and a trading platform to financial advisors, brought in $50 million in a funding round led by venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. The capital infusion includes follow-on participation from Vanguard and VC firm Venrock.
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Edelman Financial Engines Acquires $846 Million RIA Viridian Advisors

Edelman Financial Engines, an independent financial planning firm that was created through the combination of Edelman Financial Services and Financial Engines, has acquired Viridian Advisors, a Bothell, Wash.–based financial and tax planning RIA with $846 million in assets across more than 800 clients. The deal represents Edelman's first RIA acquisition since the merger.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Ulu Ventures Soars Above its Target By Raising $138 Million As One Of The Largest Latina-Led Firms

Miriam Rivera is not your typical VC. The cofounder, CEO and managing director of Ulu Ventures was raised by parents from Puerto Rico who came to the mainland U.S. as migrant farmers. She credits her early immersion in computer education for setting her up for her future career, which has included four degrees from Stanford and becoming Google’s deputy general counsel.
AgricultureNewswise

What it Means to be Green in the Fund Management Industry

Newswise — Integrating ESG (environment, social and governance) factors into investors’ research and decision making has gained momentum over the last couple years. As index providers vie with one another to provide the benchmarks needed to meet demand for sustainable funds, the quick expansion of this industry has prompted regulators and legislators to take notice. Why? "ESG ratings may give investors a false sense of security, but the reality is that it's a new industry built on data that is optional or voluntary – many investors may not realize that the data isn't audited,” says Russell Wermers, Dean’s Chair in Finance and Director of the Center for Financial Policy (CFP) at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.
ApparelPosted by
pymnts

Secondhand Fashion Platform Vinted Nets $303 Million In Funding

Secondhand clothing marketplace Vinted has pulled in 250 million euros ($303 million) from investors. Women’s Wear Daily reported that the money will go toward funding international expansion — including hiring more workers, adding more memberships and beefing up infrastructure. In addition, the new funds will go toward expanding Vinted’s new Berlin office.
Real Estateirei.com

Harbert United States Real Estate Fund VII raises $521m in final close

Harbert United States Real Estate Fund VII, a U.S. real estate strategy, sponsored by Harbert Management Corp., has completed a final close with $521 million in capital commitments, including co-investment capital. The fund recently added $96 million in new equity commitments and included institutional investors from across the United States...