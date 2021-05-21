What the $50 million Altruist funding means for RIA custodians

Newswise — Integrating ESG (environment, social and governance) factors into investors’ research and decision making has gained momentum over the last couple years. As index providers vie with one another to provide the benchmarks needed to meet demand for sustainable funds, the quick expansion of this industry has prompted regulators and legislators to take notice. Why? "ESG ratings may give investors a false sense of security, but the reality is that it's a new industry built on data that is optional or voluntary – many investors may not realize that the data isn't audited,” says Russell Wermers, Dean’s Chair in Finance and Director of the Center for Financial Policy (CFP) at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.