Is the U.S. ready for a digital dollar? Not just yet, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said in a speech at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 on Monday (May 24). There are a few policy considerations to tackle first, Brainard said, such as upholding access to “safe central bank money” payment and clearing efficiency, complementing bank deposits, increasing financial inclusion and protecting privacy and financial stability. The rise of digital currency and private money are helping to fuel an increased interest in a central bank digital currency (CDBC,) she said.