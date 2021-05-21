newsbreak-logo
Victoria, TX

Part of Guy Grant closed for utility repairs

 2 days ago

The City of Victoria has closed Guy Grant Road from Bramble Bush Lane to Majestic Lane to conduct utility repairs. The road will remain closed until further notice. Avoid traffic delays in the work zone by seeking alternate routes. For more information, contact Engineering at 361-485-3340.

