In the more than four decades since, only a couple of scoring races have generated as much national attention as Gervin's long-distance duel with Thompson. The competition shaping up between the Warriors' Stephen Curry and the Wizards' Bradley Beal has a chance to join the 1977-78 race as an all-timer — not just because Curry is averaging 31.9 points per game to Beal's 31.4, but because they are two of the league's most competitive players.