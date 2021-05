CC nearly pulls off two straight but falls in a home heartbreaker, 5-4 loss to the RiverhawksThe Crook County High School baseball team split a pair of games with The Dalles this past week. Tuesday in The Dalles, the Cowboys earned an 8-3 win for their first victory of the season. Then on Saturday, the Cowboys suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 home loss to the Riverhawks. Tuesday, The Dalles took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Cowboys responded with a run of their own in the second inning to close to within a run at 2-1. The Dalles added...