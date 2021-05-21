Jackson Browne performing Saturday on virtual benefit concert for Plastic Pollution Coalition
Jackson Browne will be performing during a virtual benefit concert for the Plastic Pollution Coalition that takes place this Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. The event, dubbed the Magnificent May Virtual Concert, will be streamed live from Los Angeles. The concert’s lineup also includes Ben Harper, Keb’ Mo’, Inara George, Watkins Family Hour, Mike Viola and actress/singer Mandy Moore with her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.go955.com