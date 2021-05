Real Madrid's stalwart left-back has redefined his position and set the gold standard for emerging fullbacks around the globe. Throughout his career, the Brazilian has been a marauding presence down the left flank at the Bernabéu, often deploying himself as a playmaker during periods of sustained possession. That's how comfortable he is on the ball, which isn't a surprise given his nationality. He has offered such an attacking threat for over a decade that it's pretty easy to forget that he's a defender by trade.